SC King Day at the Dome rally going virtual amid rising COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA — The annual King Day at the Dome, a rally that draws thousands to the front steps of the S.C. Statehouse, is going virtual this year amid a new wave of COVID-19 cases striking the state.

The rally will not be held live for the first time since it started in 2000. That original gathering was in reaction to the Confederate flag flown atop the capitol dome. The rallies continued when the flag was moved next to a monument on the Statehouse grounds as part of a compromise that removed the Civil War banner from the dome.

The event, sponsored by the South Carolina chapter of the NAACP, helped spur a 15-year tourism boycott of the state that was honored by the NCAA and other groups until the flag was removed from the grounds entirely. King Day also has become a political magnet for Democratic presidential hopefuls ahead of South Carolina's early-primary election. Eight candidates, including now President-elect Joe Biden, attended the rally last year.

But with COVID-19 cases reaching record highs across South Carolina, organizers have planned a virtual King Day at the Dome on Jan. 18, Brenda Murphy, president of the S.C. NAACP, told The Post and Courier.

"We can't afford to have large crowds together right now," she said. "We've had to adapt."

Speakers will be announced soon, but the event themed "Where do we go from here?" will start at 10 a.m. on MLK Day, Murphy said. The event will focus on education, health care, economic sustainability, political engagement and criminal justice.

The rally is the first since the death of George Floyd, whose death while in the custody of Minneapolis police sparked protests and debate across the country over the treatment of Black people by law enforcement.

Murphy said she was disappointed King Day could not be live to take advantage of the energy built during protests and presidential campaign, but people need to avoid being infected by the coronavirus.

"We have challenges," Murphy said. "And you need to be healthy to do the work that needs to be done."