SC Juvenile Justice guards, employees walk out over working conditions

COLUMBIA — About two dozen correctional officers and teachers at the state Department of Juvenile Justice walked off the Columbia campus on June 4, an impromptu response to a build-up of what they say is a frustrating trend of understaffing and low pay.
The group gathered in the parking lot outside the gates of the facility on Broad River Road and held hastily written signs protesting long shifts, lack of breaks and general frustration with agency director Freddie Pough.
Employees said Pough emerged briefly from the gates, asking those gathered to meet with him inside and away from news reporters.
Charlotte Dortch, 38, said she has worked at DJJ the past 18 years as a correctional officer and earns $32,000, up from $27,000 when she started. She held a sign reading “24 to 36 hours is inhumane.”
Dortch said an employ recently worked 36 consecutive hours, fell asleep behind the wheel at a stop sign outside the gates and had to be escorted home.
“We’re just tired,” Dortch said.
State Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Lexington Republican who sits on a panel reviewing the agency after a critical legislative audit, arrived mid-morning to talk to protestors and said she supported the effort. During a spirited interview with reporters, Shealy said Pough needed to “man up” and emerge to talk to employees.
She said the state had the pay structure in place to pay employees more.
“If they stand up for what they believe in, something will get done,” Shealy said. “We’re going to protect them and make sure they have a job when this is done...I hope the governor is listening.”
Gov. Henry McMaster has directed other law enforcement agencies, mainly S.C. Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division, to be on standby and have officers ready to supplement DJJ staff IF necessary, spokesman Brian Symmes said.
