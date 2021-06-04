SC Juvenile Justice guards, employees protest conditions, refuse to go to work

COLUMBIA — About two dozen correctional officers and teachers at the state Department of Juvenile Justice refused to go to work at the Columbia campus on June 4, an impromptu response to a build-up of what they say is a frustrating trend of understaffing and low pay.

The group gathered in the parking lot outside the gates of the facility on Broad River Road and held hastily written signs protesting long shifts, lack of breaks and general frustration with agency director Freddie Pough.

Employees said Pough emerged briefly from the gates, asking those gathered to meet with him inside and away from news reporters.

Charlotte Dortch, 38, said she has worked at DJJ the past 18 years as a correctional officer and earns $32,000, up from $27,000 when she started. She held a sign reading “24 to 36 hours is inhumane.”

Dortch said an employ recently worked 36 consecutive hours, fell asleep behind the wheel at a stop sign outside the gates and had to be escorted home.

“We’re just tired,” Dortch said.

Keontay Gill, 30, arrived to support the effort in street clothes. The correctional officer said he has been off work since March after tearing ligaments in his wrist trying to restrain someone while on the job. He echoed thoughts of some others during the protest, saying Pough’s presence is a rarity at the facility.

“How nobody knows how you look besides the picture on the website?” Gill said.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Lexington Republican who sits on a panel reviewing the agency after a critical legislative audit, arrived mid-morning to talk to protestors and said she supported the effort. During a spirited interview with reporters, Shealy said Pough needed to “man up” and emerge to talk to employees.

She said the state had the pay structure in place to pay employees more.

“If they stand up for what they believe in, something will get done,” Shealy said. “We’re going to protect them and make sure they have a job when this is done. ... I hope the governor is listening.”

DJJ spokesman Jarid Munsch confirmed Pough had asked employees to meet with him privately to discuss their concerns and that some had taken him up on the offer. Munsch did not comment on the protest itself beyond to say Pough would have a statement later in the day.

Gov. Henry McMaster has directed other law enforcement agencies, mainly S.C. Department of Corrections and the State Law Enforcement Division, to be on standby June 4 and have officers ready to supplement Juvenile Justice staff if necessary, spokesman Brian Symmes said.

There is no staffing shortage at the facility because of the demonstration. Officers and employees from the previous shift have remained at work to cover for their colleagues who are protesting, Symmes said.

The demonstration follows a scathing report by the Legislative Audit Council issued in April that found DJJ doesn't have enough security officers to keep the juveniles or staff safe, and the ones that are there have less experience, resulting in incidents more than doubling since 2017.

Among the report's findings were that raises largely went to management instead of front-line officers and teachers. Salary increases to management would have been enough to give all 113 entry-level officers a 14 percent raise last year, the report said.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, asked Pough at a hearing in May why he hadn't resigned.

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford defended Pough, saying he's trying to do the best he can after years of the agency being underfunded through the previous administrations. Noting that Harpootlian has called for Pough's job, Rutherford said long-time legislators aren't joining in because "we know the damage we've done."

"We are constantly running around putting Band-aids on bullet wounds because of the way that we funded them in the past," the Columbia Democrat said June 4. "So now, Harpootlian's dumb (expletive) goes back, yells at him. ... So when Freddie Pough leaves and we do this national search for somebody to take that job, who's going to want it?"

McMaster, who appointed Pough as the agency boss in 2018, has asked the S.C. Department of Administration to review Juvenile Justice's human resource practices and work to address "the very issues that are being raised by DJJ staff today," Symmes said.

The governor wants the agency to make improvements, such as boosting pay and avoiding scheduling long shifts, "to ensure we're doing everything we can to keep these issues from boiling over," McMaster's spokesman added.

Budget plans proposed by the S.C. Senate and House include $4.6 million to increase officer pay that would be in addition to a 2 percent or 3 percent across-the-board raise being considered for all state employees.

The agency did not spend all of the money allotted by legislators during the fiscal year that ended in June 2020 with a balance of more than $11 million carrying over.

This story is developing and will be updated.