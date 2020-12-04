SC flooding group targets Irmo creek cleanup. Critics say long-term fixes needed.

IRMO — Tom Mullikin, chief of South Carolina's special flooding task force, stood boot deep in Rawls Creek. The creek runs west of Interstate 26 in Irmo at the bottom of a neighborhood called Friarsgate.

Part of the area's flooding problems, Mullikin contended while leading a recent tour, is a blockade of downed trees and other debris that chokes the creek's water flow, causing it to fill like a swimming pool and overflow during downpours.

For its latest project, Mullikin's group is sending a volunteer crew of log-cutters and trash-pickers for a daylong cleanup of the creek on Dec. 12.

He describes the work as a key function of the S.C. Floodwater Commission, the 56-member group formed by Gov. Henry McMaster to investigate flooding fixes around the state.

But critics have said the commission — with the backing of the governor, and whose recommendations may help steer legislation — should keep its eyes set on loftier goals, such as moving people out of flood-prone areas like Friarsgate.

Bill Stangler, the Congaree Riverkeeper, said clearing debris amounts to little more than a stopgap.

“It’s not going to solve flooding problems,” he said, adding that the creek is far from alone among the area’s choked natural waterways.

And some Friarsgate residents questioned the commission's decision to partner on the project with The Blue Granite Water Company, the local utility whose relationship with the community has soured in recent years after a string of pollution violations. That included a leak of raw sewage into Rawls Creek.

Residents also packed town hall earlier this year to complain about a controversial rate hike proposed by the private utility.

Still, Mullikin is adamant that the commission's cleanup projects have been worthwhile. His group targeted Rawls Creek after the area was hit by a string of floods dating the historic deluge that drenched the area in 2015.

Locals say debris from that flood still litters the creek years later.

Among the discoveries during Mullikin's recent tours of the creek: fallen trees, aluminum siding, a Lexington recycling bin, a toy keyboard, the discarded head of a child’s doll, the spilled contents of a tool kit, a loose railing from someone’s patio, aluminum cans, plastic bags, a large BB gun and an empty tube of fertilizer emblazoned with the warning “Not safe for children.”

To help out with the upcoming daylong cleanup, Mullikin and Blue Granite are inviting the neighborhood’s residents to volunteer alongside their crews.

Not everyone has welcomed the idea.

Nadrian Shingler, 35, questioned why, if Blue Granite saw a need to clean up the creek, the company can’t handle the work on its own.

“With all of the money we pay, I feel like they should have an organization to do that themselves,” she said.

Dave Wilson, a company spokesman, said Blue Granite is only helping coordinate the cleanup, adding that the utility is not responsible for the creek’s maintenance. Wilson said he expects a crew of about two dozen Blue Granite workers will be among the event’s volunteers.

“We’ve started addressing the issues because this impacts our customers,” he said.

Most recently, Blue Granite was fined roughly $52,000 after state regulators found raw sewage flowing from the company's Friarsgate treatment system into Rawls Creek, The State newspaper reported. That system has since been decommissioned, and the area's sewage treatment is now maintained by the city of Columbia.

During Thursday's tour, Wilson acknowledged "legacy issues" with the company.

"This is going beyond saying something needs to be done, to showing the community that we are part of the solution," he said.

He pointed to a manhole in a backyard that sits just above Rawls Creek. If the cleanup helps keep the creek from jumping its banks, that would stave off the threat of raw sewage again contaminating the area's waterways, Wilson said.

Mullikin also defended his group’s cleanups, saying they are just one way of addressing backups in the state’s waterways.

“There is no panacea,” he said.

Mullikin, a Camden attorney, was hand pick by McMaster to head the flooding commission. A Republican, Mullikin is known in political circles as a globe-trotting adventure seeker and the former head of the South Carolina State Guard.

A self-described “expert” on climate change, he has also published a book criticizing international climate agreements and produced documentaries to rebut the messaging of former Vice President Al Gore.

Mullikin also lobbied Congress in 2009 to help defeat a key piece of legislation regulating the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions, The Post and Courier reported last year.

As head of McMaster’s appointed group, Mullikin has said he would not discuss climate change directly, describing the issue as one that “divides the state.” But in an interview, he acknowledged what he called “amplified global climate change” and the effects that “extreme weather” has on South Carolina.

For Stangler and other scientists, that’s why it’s critical that the government steps in to protect residents like those in Friarsgate whose properties repeatedly flood. Lexington County in recent years has sought millions in additional federal assistance for its program to buy out flood-damaged homes.

“That’s the long-term solution,” Stangler said. “You keep people and property out of harm’s way.”

Mullikin’s group backed a proposal to create a revolving state fund to help local government flood projects, including home buyouts. That legislation was part of the general assembly’s approval this year of a new state flooding office and a chief resilience officer, though the legislature included no money to fund the bill this year.

Mullikin said his group is still working on developing more long-term plans for the state’s hardest-hit areas.

“We’ll have more recommendations,” he said.

Moments later, he lay down on Chapelwhite Road to scoop a pile of cardboard litter from a Friarsgate storm drain.

“We’re doing what we can, now, with the things that are elbow grease,” he said.