Richland Two middle school employee charged with sexual conduct with minors

COLUMBIA — A Richland School District Two employee is facing multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor over a seven-year span, the Columbia Police Department announced July 8.

John Meredith Jennings, 64, a reading interventionist at Longleaf Middle School, turned himself July 7 to the agency’s special victims’ unit and was charged with first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Police in March launched an investigation into allegations of inappropriate touching of two girls between the ages of six and 13 from 2014 through 2017, the department said in a statement.

Richland Two spokeswoman Libby Roof said Jennings has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. It wasn't immediately known through court documents if Jennings had a bond. He remained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of 4 p.m. on July 8, city police said.

"In Richland Two, nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of our students. District administrators want to assure the entire Richland Two family that we do all we can to make sure our schools remain safe for teaching and learning," Roof said in a statement.