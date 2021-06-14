Richland One seeks public input on how to spend bulk of $78M federal aid package

COLUMBIA — Richland School District One leaders have already spent more than $40 million in federal coronavirus relief aid to boost wireless internet signals, equip classrooms with air purification systems and purchase sprayers for buses.

But with its largest chunk of cash about to arrive — $78 million — officials at South Carolina’s ninth largest school system want to hear from the public before making a decision on how to use it.

At least twenty percent of it needs to go toward addressing learning loss related to the coronavirus disruption, with the rest eligible to be spread across 15 categories including technology purchases, mental health services and support and creation of summer and after school programming.

“We see this as a continuing of building on those things we’ve had before, but not to the depth that they could be. It gives us an opportunity to really ramp up some of those things we’re doing academically given the needs we have in this diverse district,” Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said June 14.

Spending plans for the third round of spending through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, known as ESSER, are due to the U.S. Department of Education by Aug. 24, and district leaders will accept public comment through June 24.

Since March 2020, the 24,000-student district has received almost $121 million in assistance through the federal aid program that’s poured $3.26 billion into the state.

Ninety percent of that money, or $2.94 billion, is passed through to local districts while the state Department of Education has a June 21 federal deadline to meet to explain spending for its share of the aid.

Locally elected school boards have until September 2024 to spend their latest infusion of ESSER dollars, with broad oversight about where best to use it, though much of the foundation has already been set when it comes to the district’s strategy of making up for lost classroom time, and it’s written into the plan, said Sandra Brossard, chief of learning and teaching.

“The truth of the matter is we needed to go ahead and get started on recovery and so what we have already established, we hope can be expanded,” she told trustees during a June 14 workshop.

Officials are looking to place reading and math intervention teachers in every elementary and middle school, widen professional development to “strengthen” core instruction and offer targeted support on a school-by-school basis using achievement data collected over the past year, Brossard said.