Richland One schools will move to entirely to online instruction following winter break

COLUMBIA — Students in Richland School District One will be learning remotely for at least two weeks after coming back from winter break, officials announced on Monday.

"We have to acknowledge the increases in COVID-19 incidence rates that have occurred in recent weeks. In addition, other factors such as staff availability cause us again to evaluate our plan at this time," Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a statement.

Witherspoon said officials believe numbers will spike following the winter break, prompting his decision to revert back to a online-only plan between Jan. 4 and Jan. 19.

Winter break runs from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

"This is not an easy decision, but this adjustment allows us to maintain our focus on the safety of our students and staff," Witherspoon said.

The 24,000-student district brought students back to school later than many other surrounding districts, opening classrooms to pre-kindergarten through second grade students two days a week starting Oct. 26. Classes here began fully virtual on Aug. 31.

Students in South Carolina’s ninth largest district who opted into the model will stay on their schedules through Friday.

Witherspoon said about 6,000 Richland One students will remain on a remote model throughout the year.

As of Friday, the district had 27 active coronavirus cases in students and 23 among staff. To date, a total of 1,009 students and staff members have been quarantined since the the start of the school year.