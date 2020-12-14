Richland One schools will move entirely to online instruction following winter break

COLUMBIA — Students in Richland School District One will be learning remotely for at least two weeks after coming back from winter break, officials announced on Monday.

"We have to acknowledge the increases in COVID-19 incidence rates that have occurred in recent weeks. In addition, other factors such as staff availability cause us again to evaluate our plan at this time," Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said in a statement.

Witherspoon said officials believe numbers will spike following the winter break, prompting his decision to revert back to a online-only plan between Jan. 4 and Jan. 19.

Winter break runs from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1.

"This is not an easy decision, but this adjustment allows us to maintain our focus on the safety of our students and staff," Witherspoon said.

The district will also receive $2.7 million from an $84.3 million state Department of Education financial package announced Monday to support reopening plans.

The money can be used to hire or contract school nurse services for those without a dedicated full-time one; purchase technology and connectivity equipment to support online learning; buy personal protective gear and help with tutoring and other academic interventions.

The 24,000-student district brought students back to school later than many other surrounding districts, opening classrooms to pre-kindergarten through second grade students two days a week starting Oct. 26. Classes here began fully virtual on Aug. 31.

Students in South Carolina’s ninth largest district who opted into the model will stay on their schedules through Friday.

Witherspoon said about 6,000 Richland One students will remain on a remote model throughout the year.

As of Friday, the district had 27 active coronavirus cases in students and 23 among staff. To date, a total of 1,009 students and staff members have been quarantined since the the start of the school year.

Meanwhile, in Richland District Two classes began on Nov. 4 on a schedule that sends pre-kindergarten through fifth graders going to school five days a week and sixth to 12th graders on two-day rotations.

The academic year launched Aug. 31 on a fully virtual format for the 24,000-student district. Administrators have put in place “triggers” that if met, would set classrooms, schools or the district itself back to fully virtual models.

For instance, if 25 percent or more of a school’s in-person population is quarantined, remote learning protocols would be implemented for up to three weeks. Districtwide, it would happen if core services such as custodial, transportation or meal production are compromised.