Richland County's top 2 attorneys departing amid transportation penny tax dispute

COLUMBIA — Richland County government’s top two in-house lawyers are leaving over the next few weeks, taking with them a half-century of combined experience in county legal matters even as the county is embroiled in a series of high-profile legal disputes.

The departures of longtime County Attorney Larry Smith and his top deputy, Brad Farrar, at the end of the year come as South Carolina’s capital county wages an ongoing battle with state tax officials over Richland County’s $1 billion penny tax program. The Department of Revenue has ordered the county to repay nearly $32.5 million it alleges was misspent from the fund for transportation projects, a demand that county leaders have fought in court.

Richland County also is weighing its next legal steps after a judge in October struck down County Council’s $1 million payoff to a fired county administrator, ruling that county leaders violated state transparency laws in discussing the severance package behind closed doors.

Most members of County Council only just learned of Smith's impending retirement and Farrar's departure for a job in another S.C. county.

In emails sent this week and obtained by The Post and Courier, some council members appeared frustrated that County Council Chairman Paul Livingston did not tell the rest of council that Smith was retiring.

They found out Livingston had discussed the matter with the county attorney this summer. Had they known then, they said, they could have started the search for a new county attorney months ago and had a replacement ready to take over when Smith, who is 68, left.

“Of course, Mr. Smith is at liberty to retire whenever he wants, but we appear to have less than 30 days notice to transition over 20 years of legal knowledge of the county (and that’s not including holidays),” Councilwoman Chakisse Newton wrote in a Tuesday email to Livingston.

“We are in the midst of several significant lawsuits which would need to be transitioned to protect the county’s legal position. This is extremely short notice for a position of this importance,” she wrote.

Newton declined The Post and Courier’s request for comment, saying it would not be appropriate to discuss a personnel matter. In an interview, Livingston said he had a miscommunication with Smith and takes “full responsibility for any delay” in hiring a new county attorney.

Livingston said he had talked with Smith informally about the county attorney's desire to retire for more than a year, including again this summer. But he said he didn't realize until last week that Smith actually planned to leave his post at year's end. Livingston then informed the rest of the 11-member council in an email on Monday.

Livingston did not know Farrar was also leaving. Council members found out about that decision later this week.

Livingston and other council members agreed that simultaneously losing half of the county’s four-person legal team is a concern. Smith and Farrar have decades of institutional knowledge about the county's past legal strategies, precedents and cases that is not easily replaced.

Smith, who has spent 30 years at the county, said Thursday he doesn't plan to move away anytime soon and has offered to consult the county as needed on legal matters even after he retires.

"Hopefully, it's done in such a way that it doesn't become a loss (of institutional knowledge)," Smith said.

Farrar declined to comment.

Richland County likely will name deputy attorney Elizabeth McLean, who has spent 20 years with the county, as the interim county attorney. Livingston said he will continue to rely on outside law firms to handle complex cases, such as the county's dispute with the Department of Revenue.

Still, other council members said this is yet another case in which County Council has created problems for itself.

“There is just no effective communication amongst council," Councilman Joe Walker said. "And when you have a failure in your organization, you have to look to your leadership, and that is where it has been lacking with Richland County Council.”

Walker said the county should have given itself 90 days to find and install a replacement county attorney. But now council members feel pressure to quickly make a critical hire.

“As a council member, I never like to be put into a firefighting situation," Councilwoman Allison Terracio said. "I’m a little bit of the philosophy that government should be boring, especially local government. We don’t need this kind of excitement.”

A new county attorney would not be empowered to change Richland County's legal strategy in major cases, including the decision over whether to refund the penny tax program or continue to fight the Department of Revenue.

Those types of decisions are up to a Richland County Council that had nearly half of its members replaced by this year's elections. Next year's council will have five new faces.