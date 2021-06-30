Richland County will review road fee after court ruled same fee invalid in Greenville

COLUMBIA — Richland County will review the legality of a special road fee it has charged residents for road work after the state's highest court ruled that a similar fee in Greenville County is invalid.

In the S.C. Supreme Court ruling June 30, justices determined Greenville County's road maintenance fee is effectively an additional tax and not allowed under state law.

In an email to Richland County Council members and administrators the afternoon of June 30, acting county attorney Elizabeth McLean alerted officials to the ruling, noting that Richland County's longtime road maintenance fee is similar to Greenville County's and that she would be reviewing the county ordinance.

"I am not optimistic," McLean wrote in the email shared with The Post and Courier. "In the interim, if anyone inquires, I would suggest stating that we are aware of the decision and are looking into our own uniform service charges."

She wrote that the council could discuss the ruling during its next meeting in July.

The $20 road maintenance fee has been in place since 2002 and appears on property tax bills for each vehicle registered in the Richland County. The fee generates some $6 million each year and is restricted to costs associated with improving county roads.

The Supreme Court opinion was the result of a lawsuit filed by Greenville County state Reps. Mike Burns and Garry Smith, and state Sen. Dwight Loftis. The lawsuit in part targeted a Greenville County ordinance in 2017 that raised an existing road maintenance fee from $15 to $25.

The court found that the fee constituted a tax and not allowed under state law. State law requires that those who pay the special fees benefit from the service in a way that differs from the rest of the non-paying the general public.

In the case of Greenville County's road fee, drivers who travel through the area from anywhere in the country benefit from the road maintenance paid by the county's special fund, the court ruling said.

Justice John Kittredge, in agreeing with the Supreme Court's majority opinion, suggested the decision could have consequences throughout South Carolina.

"Local governments, for obvious reasons, want to avoid calling a tax a tax," he wrote. "I believe today's decision sends a clear message that the courts will not uphold taxes masquerading as 'service or user fees."

Conor Hughes and Nathaniel Cary contributed from Greenville.