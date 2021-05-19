Richland County will keep mask mandate despite governor's order banning most local rules

COLUMBIA — Richland County will continue to require residents and visitors to wear masks into June despite a governor's order seeking to end local mandates.

Richland County Council voted May 18 to keep its mask requirement in place until June 5 and encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

The decision came after council members considered whether to repeal the rule in the wake of Gov. Henry McMaster's order seeking to invalidate mask requirements throughout the state, and federal health officials' guidance that vaccinated people can now go maskless in most situations. Columbia dropped its mask rule after McMaster's order.

County Council members who supported leaving the rule in place said the decision would allow county administrators the chance to prepare employees and facilities to plan for a safe transition when the rule is lifted.

"If I had my druthers, we would continue the mask ordinance until we have a dramatically higher vaccination rate," said Councilwoman Chakisse Newton, whose proposal to leave the ordinance in place another few weeks was ultimately approved.

"But I recognize in this environment, I don't think it's practical," she added.

Richland County's ordinance requires people wear masks in commercial establishments and that businesses require employees to wear masks. Violating the rule is a civil infraction with a $25 fine for individuals and $100 fine for businesses.

McMaster's executive order halted all local mask requirements that rely in whole or part on his emergency declarations. Richland County's ordinance references multiple emergency orders from the governor's office from the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

But acting county attorney Elizabeth McLean told council members in an opinion that she feels state law gives local governments the authority to issue such rules and that the mask requirement remains valid and enforceable unless a court rules otherwise.

McMaster's spokesman Brian Symmes said May 19 the governor's order was clear in preempting local mask rules.

"The governor has made his position extremely clear that he thinks it's gratuitous at this point to continue to have mask mandates in place in any city or any locality in South Carolina," Symmes told The Post and Courier.

"With the progress we've made with vaccinations, with the information that every South Carolinian has in terms of how to prevent the spread of the virus and the progress that we've made in terms of the case numbers, the spread is not nearly what is has been in the past, and the governor thinks that South Carolinians can make those decisions for themselves," he added.

The city of Columbia, which had voted to extend its mask requirement into June before McMaster's order, has since said the requirement will no longer be enforced. The city's announcement referenced federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and not the governor's order.

The city of Forest Acres voted to repeal its mask requirement May 18 in deference to the governor's order.

Richland County Council members Bill Malinowski and Joe Walker proposed repealing the mask ordinance May 18, but their effort was rejected as was an attempt by Walker to exclude those who are vaccinated from the face covering requirement.

But Walker focused on relaxed federal health guidelines rather than McMaster's directive in making his proposals. Malinowski said county administrator Leonardo Brown would still have the authority to require masks in county buildings if the ordinance was repealed.

"The CDC guidance that has now been issued indicates those who have been inoculated or vaccinated should be afforded the ability to enjoy the results of that vaccination," Walker said during the meeting. "Why would we not immediately lift the requirement for those ho have been vaccinated?"