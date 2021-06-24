Richland County to boost starting pay for detention officers amid staffing issues

COLUMBIA — Richland County plans to raise starting pay for jail officers in a bid to be more competitive than much smaller nearby counties.

County administrators want to give officers at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center with less than a year of experience a starting salary of $34,000 a year, or about $15.38 per hour. That's up from the current starting pay of $14.60, with employees working an average of 42.5 hours each week, detention center director Ronaldo Myers told a county committee June 24.

While 20 years ago the detention center offered among the highest pay in the state, it now lags behind even smaller neighbors Kershaw and Fairfield counties, Myers said. The proposed increase would place Alvin S. Glenn above those smaller counties but still behind similar-sized counties like Greenville and Charleston, he said.

The proposal is only the first step in a larger plan to address retention issues, county administrator Leonardo Brown told the ad hoc detention center committee. He said the raises are something the county can do immediately within the current budget and will then consider more long-term solutions to address pay disparities among more senior staff and offering pay competitive with larger counties.

The higher pay would go into effect July 3. County Council was expected to add it to their agenda for a specially called meeting June 24.

"This is our attempt to not have the staring pay be a primary reason that we don’t get folks in the detention center," Brown said.

Myers painted a dire picture of the staffing situation at the 1,100-bed facility on Bluff Road he has headed for 16 years — after a brief respite following his resignation in 2017 he reassumed the job in 2018.

Nobody is applying for open positions and burnt-out senior officers are leaving in droves, he told the committee. The Post and Courier asked June 24 about the number of openings at the jail but the county did not have an immediate response.

"Basically it's a work-life balance (issue) that's one of our larger problems, because they don't have time to take off," Myers said of more tenured employees. "They're basically working almost every day."

County Councilwoman Yvonne McBride, a member of the detention center committee, said something needed to be done quickly to also increase pay for officers with more experience. People can earn similar salaries at box stores like Walmart and Home Depot without the risk of working at a jail, she said.

Brown assured her that the next step could be addressed as soon as a few weeks and that the starting pay was an easily attainable first step.

Jail employees could also be eligible for hazard pay from money the county receives from federal coronavirus relief, but the retainment issues will go beyond the one-time bump for frontline workers, officials said.