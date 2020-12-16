Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott tests positive for COVID-19, quarantining at home

COLUMBIA — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his agency announced.

Lott has remained home since Dec. 9 after a family member's positive test, the Sheriff's Department said in a release. He was tested Friday as a precaution and the result was negative.

A second test Wednesday came back positive. Lott "is feeling well and resting at home," the release said.

Lott took the second test in preparation for returning to the office and has not been in the presence of other officers, Sheriff's Department Capt. Maria Yturria said.

The Sheriff's Department has followed state health guidelines to help prevent spreading the virus, regularly sanitizing patrol cars and giving deputies personal protective equipment, she said.

Yturria said officers have been regularly tested and that several have been positive, thought she didn't immediately know the exact number of positive tests Wednesday.

Lott and his deputies at times during the early months of the pandemic posed for photos without masks while in close quarters with hospital employees and food service workers.

Yturria said in response to a reporters' questions at the time that Lott frequently wore a mask and takes extra precaution around those who might be vulnerable to the virus. She provided other photos of times Lott and his officers had worn masks while interacting with the public and said again Wednesday the sheriff wears a mask when in public.

Lott becomes the latest of numerous public officials to contract the coronavirus.

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen tested positive in November. Lt. Gov. Pam Evette, U.S. Reps. Tom Rice and Joe Cunningham, U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace and S.C. Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers are among other officials who have revealed positive tests.