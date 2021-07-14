Richland County raises minimum pay for jail officers, freezes 50 positions

COLUMBIA — Richland County will pay detention center officers more than initially proposed to better compete for workers and freeze dozens of unfilled jobs to help cover the extra cost.

The minimum salary at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center will jump to $36,500 — $16.52 per hour – beginning in August, up from an earlier proposal to raise the salary floor to $34,000. The starting pay at the Columbia facility now is $32,210, which lags behind almost all counties of similar size.

To cover the additional payroll costs, 50 of the detention center's 264 budgeted positions will be frozen indefinitely, County Administrator Leonardo Brown said. The jobs have been unfilled for years, he noted to County Council before the pay increase was approved July 14.

The new minimum pay scale is on par with neighboring Lexington County and higher than other large counties with the exception of Greenville, a chart compiled by county officials showed.

Pay is the first step in a series that county officials plan to try to better recruit and retain staff at the 1,100-bed facility on Bluff Road. A new structure for pay and career advancement for all staff will be unveiled at the county council's meeting in August, Brown said, with provisions for competitive pay, fewer overtime hours and more safety measures.

As of the beginning of June, Alvin S. Glenn had 141 job vacancies. Nobody is applying for open positions and more senior officers are fleeing the long hours required, detention center director Ronaldo Myers told a county committee in June.

Jail administrators feel they can operate with 214 positions in the budget, according to the county's proposal, leaving dozens of positions for the jail still to fill.

The county plans to use social media and news releases to help recruiting candidates.