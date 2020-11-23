Richland County opts to scuttle $144M 'Renaissance' plan after years of dormancy

COLUMBIA — The Richland Renaissance is headed for a reset.

A year after streamlining an ambitious $144 million overhaul to Richland County government operations, the plan is now in the hands of a new-look council that has ideas of its own for the concept.

Three years ago, the sprawling initiative was rolled out in South Carolina’s capital county to great fanfare. Promises of a new courthouse complex, aggressive blight removal and enhanced cultural assets, such as a walking trail, came along with it.

In 2019, after little movement, Richland County Council members agreed to a scaled back version of the proposal, narrowing it down to three objectives: build a new judicial complex, create a health clinic in the southeast portion of the county and use the former Columbia Place Mall sites the county purchased, possibly as a hub for local government services.

Nothing happened with that either. And now, with five new members set to be installed on the 11-person council in January, the project is now looking more like a rebirth than a revival.

Last week, council members voted to send the initiative back to staffers for review and give the project a new name once that’s done. They also authorized County Administrator Leonardo Brown to hire an outside consultant for guidance.

“I think every time we say the word (Renaissance), it reinforces kind of an unknown tumbleweed of programs and projects and I believe we can do a lot of things we need to accomplish, but we need to rebrand,” said councilwoman Allison Terracio, who is among the six council members sticking around after the new year.

First announced in December 2017, the multimillion dollar Renaissance — an idea of former County Administrator Gerald Seals — was imagined as a seven-pronged approach to propel economic development, remove blight, consolidate government services and boost the county’s cultural offerings.

A slick marketing campaign soon followed, including social media videos and a portal on the county’s website devoted to the concept.

But once Seals was dismissed in 2018 on a 6-5 vote, the Renaissance was shelved despite nearly $9 million already being spent for property acquisition including most of the empty anchor stores at Columbia Place Mall.

County leaders acknowledged this week that confusion about how best to proceed has followed in the wake of Seals’ departure.

“In terms of the discussion about Richland Renaissance, what I'm hearing is what I've been hearing since I got here, and I still don't have clarity,” said Brown, who was hired in June 2019.

The Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road could eventually house a 911 call center and the county’s office of South Carolina’s Department of Social Services in the 500,000-square-foot space. Additionally, new sites are being considered for the county’s administrative building and courthouse complex.

But all of this was imagined in a world without COVID-19, and the impacts it’s had on economic growth, travel and public health.

“We’re talking about multiple priorities that have long processes to figure out how we’re going to do them. There are cost implications, budget implications, strategy implications. A year has passed. We’re now in a COVID environment,” said councilwoman Chakisse Newton, who also will remain on council next year.

Seals initially said $176 million worth of unused county property could be sold as a way to prevent tax increases for the Renaissance, through it was later determined the actual number of available properties was closer to $60 million.

Whatever information appears before the next council, they can expect updated funding options to be a part of it.

“I think staff does need to come up with a prioritization list because you can take and put three things in there and say, ‘We want this to be a priority’, and No. 3 could come out to be No. 6 in the pecking order,” councilman Bill Malinowski said.

Even outgoing council members agreed a more comprehensive look at the county’s needs based on current circumstances would be prudent. Dalhi Myers, who is departing in January after losing her primary, faulted staff for slow walking the process over the past year.

“From February (2019) to now, what's been brought to this council? We gave specific guidance. That guidance was ignored. We have not been presented with information from staff on those three areas,” said Myers, who added the Renaissance has been “left to languish.”

“If what we're doing is just picking out fair-haired children," she added, "I guess I can put mine in too, but I don't think that gets us to where we want to be.”