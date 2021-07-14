Richland County OKs settlement with SC tax agency over penny tax dispute

COLUMBIA — Richland County's elected body approved a settlement agreement with the state revenue agency July 13 to settle a dispute over penny tax spending, though the terms of the potential deal aren’t finalized and won’t be public until the deal is done.

The decision comes after the council had considered a potential settlement privately in multiple meetings since July over the state's allegations the county has misspent some $32 million in money generated from a penny tax for road projects voters approved in 2012.

County Council met again behind closed doors July 13 during its first meeting in council chambers since the COVID-19 pandemic to continue discussing the potential settlement and other matters. When members returned, they passed Councilman Overture Walker's motion to approve a settlement agreement with SCDOR "as presented in executive session and authorize the county administrator (Leonardo Brown) to execute the same."

Council members aren’t asking for any changes from the state and don’t anticipate any more back- and-forth before a deal is finalized, Councilwoman Allison Terracio told The Post and Courier.

A Department of Revenue spokeswoman confirmed in June the agency had presented the county a settlement offer and first heard back from the county June 17. County Council’s vote to approve a settlement agreement July 13 was the first time the item had been on the council’s agenda since then.

Any deal still has to be signed off on by both sides.

“The bottom line is that there is no executed agreement between the Department of Revenue and Richland County,” Brown told The Post and Courier July 15. “The two parties are continuing to have discussions and trying to reach a resolution outside of the ongoing litigation over the matter.”

Before the vote July 13, Councilman Bill Malinowski countered that the council should instead follow the path county attorneys had advised, a proposal his colleagues ignored. Malinowski declined to comment on the settlement process, characterizing it as continued negotiations.

Council Chairman Paul Livingston and acting county attorney Elizabeth McLean also declined to comment on the potential agreement. McLean said a final document could be made public once finalized.

State revenue officials ordered the county in July 2020 to repay the $32 million in penny tax funds they say the county improperly spent on project managers, public relations work, legal work and a mentorship program. Richland County contested that determination in August 2020 in Administrative Law Court and a decision is pending, court records show.

Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify the status of the settlement agreement.