Richland County OKs settlement with SC tax agency over penny tax dispute, terms unclear

COLUMBIA — Richland County's elected body approved an agreement with the state revenue agency July 13 to settle a dispute over penny tax spending, though the terms of the potential deal are being kept under wraps for now.

It's also not clear whether the state Department of Revenue is on board with the agreement Richland County Council authorized or whether the decision simply represents continued negotiating between the parties over the state's allegations the county as misspent some $32 million in money generated from a penny tax for road projects voters approved in 2012.

County council met behind closed doors to privately discuss the potential settlement and other matters during its first meeting in council chambers since the COVID-19 pandemic. When members returned, they passed Councilman Overture Walker's motion to approve a settlement agreement with SCDOR "as presented in executive session and authorize the county administrator (Leonardo Brown) to execute the same."

Councilman Bill Malinowski countered that the council should instead follow the path county attorneys had advised, a proposal his colleagues ignored. Malinowski declined to comment on the settlement process, characterizing it as continued negotiations.

Council chairman Paul Livingston and acting county attorney Elizabeth McLean also declined to comment on the potential agreement. A phone message for a Department of Revenue spokesperson July 14 wasn't returned.

State revenue officials ordered the county in July 2020 to repay the $32 million in penny tax funds they say the county improperly spent on project managers, public relations work, legal work and a mentorship program. Richland County contested that determination in August 2020 in Administrative Law Court and a decision is pending, court records show.