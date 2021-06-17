Richland County keeps public in the dark in dispute with SC over penny tax spending

COLUMBIA — Richland County officials talked secretly about a proposed settlement with the state over alleged misspending of county penny tax funds, and later in a public vote continued to keep the taxpayers in the dark about how they decided to proceed in a matter involving tens of millions of taxpayer dollars.

Richland County Council met June 15 and shortly after the virtual meeting was called to order, retreated to executive session, a portion of the meeting held behind closed doors.

For about three hours, the council privately discussed a proposed settlement with S.C. Department of Revenue after the state agency ordered the county last year to repay more than $30 million in transportation penny tax funds that a state audit found had been misspent on projects managers, public relations work, legal work and a mentorship program.

When council returned to the public video stream on June 15, Chairman Paul Livingston told the clerk to take a roll call related to the tax negotiations with each council member choosing No. 1 or No. 2. There was no discussion or explanation of whether a settlement had been reached, or what each of the numbers represented.

While state law allows public bodies to talk about certain topics privately — including to receive legal advice, discuss contract negotiations or personnel matters — the members can't vote in private or take informal polls before voting publicly.

The obscure explanations used this week has been similar in past votes from the council out of executive session, directing county staff or particular officials to proceed as the body had discussed privately without always telling the public what that means.

Being too vague with public votes can lead to issues when recording meeting minutes, S.C. Press Association attorney Jay Bender said. State open records law requires that meeting minutes record the substance of any action or discussions, the attorney said, which isn't possible if the nature of the decision isn't clearly stated.

"In addition to being possibly illegal, it's a definite effort by local government to hide from the public," Bender said.

When asked June 17 by The Post and Courier about the vote, Livingston admitted the motion could have more clearly explained what was decided. He said the effect of the vote was to direct county attorneys to continue negotiating with the state. He declined to discuss specifics about the negotiations or how close council was to a decision.

Ashley Thomas, a Department of Revenue spokeswoman, confirmed a settlement offer had been presented to the county and that the state agency heard back from the county on the settlement offer June 17. But Thomas declined to offer details.

County Council previously discussed a potential settlement during an executive session May 18.

Council member Bill Malinowski, often a stickler for the body following executive session protocol, defended the recent vote as proper and legal.

"I'd be the first one to say 'That's not what we're here for; let's get back on track," he said.

Malinowski said the council needed to direct its attorney how to proceed in the legal dispute but couldn't reveal details of that direction because it could give the state tax agency the upper hand in legal negotiations.

Livingston said certain things have to be withheld from public votes to protect contract negotiations or legal standing.

The policymakers were within their legal right not to reveal the specifics of the directive if it indeed was related to legal maneuvering, Bender said.

But he said the language should have made more clear that the council was directing its attorney to proceed with Option A, for instance, and if that measure was voted down then to proceed with a vote on Option B.

"How does the public know what action is being taken? These people are our representatives, not our rulers," Bender said.

On June 15, council members again entered executive session later in the meeting to receive legal advice related to a proposed agreement with the Richland County Recreation Commission and also the employment of the clerk to council.

When they emerged the second time, Councilwoman Gretchen Barron moved to "proceed with Chairman Livingston, Councilwoman (Chakisse) Newton, (acting county) attorney (Elizabeth McLean) and Mr. (Dwight) Hanna as discussed in executive session." Hanna is the county human resources director.

Malinowski asked to add that the people mentioned were being directed by council to proceed, and the vote passed.

The vote didn't specify which executive session topic was being addressed or what actions were being asked of those officials. Malinowski said it was related to the clerk position and that if it wasn't clear in the meeting, the meeting minutes would be amended to reflect that.

Richland County has met virtually for more than a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The county is expected to return to in-person meetings on July 13.

State revenue officials ordered the county in July 2020 to repay more than $30 million the agency said was misspent from a special fund for road projects. Richland County contested that determination in August 2020 in Administrative Law Court and a decision is pending, court records show.

Taxpayers approved the sales tax in 2012 to generate $1 billion over 20 years for road and transportation improvements. The findings were the result of a five-year audit through May 2018, and the department wasn't through examining county financial records, The Post and Courier reported last year.

A judge ruled in October 2020 that the County Council had violated state open-meetings law in a 2018 vote to pay former county administrator Gerald Seals a $1 million settlement. The 11-member council, which has eight new members since the 2018 vote, decided in March approve the same terms of the deal to satisfy the judge's order and to note regret for "FOIA errors that occurred in the original vote."