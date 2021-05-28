Richland County high school student killed in what authorities investigating as homicide

COLUMBIA — A Richland County high school student has died in what authorities are investigating as a homicide.

Carlisle Kelly, an 18-year-old senior at A.C. Flora High School, was killed the night of May 27, the school said in a notice to parents and students the following morning. Kelly played soccer, ultimate frisbee and ran cross country for the school, principal Susan Childs wrote in an email shared with The Post and Courier.

"This tragic news is impacting his very large circle of Flora friends and the Flora community as a whole," Childs wrote.

Childs' email was first reported by the website FITSNews.

The Richland County Coroner's Office identified Kelly as the person who died in a shooting May 27. Coroner's spokesman Jeffrey Lampkin said the office couldn't confirm the shooting is what killed Kelly.

Kelly was found dead in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Frasier Street at about 6 p.m., according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. The driver's side door had been shot multiple times and Kelly was found unresponsive at the wheel and pronounced dead at the scene, the agency's news release said.

The release didn't say whether Kelly had been shot. Additional information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.