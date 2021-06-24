Richland County fires transportation director who led troubled $1B penny tax program

COLUMBIA — The head of Richland County's troubled $1 billion penny tax program has been fired, according to a notice to county officials.

Richland County administrator Leonardo Brown fired transportation director Michael Niermeier on June 23, Brown said in an email the same afternoon to County Council members and some county staff.

Niermeier had been with the transportation department since 2018 and its director since March 2019. In the two-sentence email provided to The Post and Courier, Brown didn't give a reason for Niermeier's dismissal.

"I will continue to move forward with the transition process by hiring a Professional Engineer to lead the Transportation Department," Brown wrote.

An attempt to reach Niermeier on June 24 wasn't immediately successful. The email was first reported by The State.

Richland County voters approved a penny sales tax in 2012 to generate $1 billion for road, public transit and bike projects.

The S.C. Department of Revenue found in a five-year audit that the county had misspent more than $30 million of penny tax money and must repay the special fund — the audit examined spending through May 2018, before Niermeier's tenure as director.

The county has disputed the findings and is contesting the revenue department's determination in Administrative Law Court. The revenue agency has offered a settlement in the case, which County Council has discussed behind closed doors during meetings in May and June.

The council voted during a meeting June 15 related to the settlement without a public explanation of what was decided. Chairman Paul Livingston later said the effect of the vote was to direct county attorneys to continue negotiating with the state.

The county took over management of the penny tax program from a private contractor in November 2019, a move it said at the time was to cut costs and use the savings for road projects.

This is a developing story and will be updated.