Richland County developing housing affordability plan amid COVID-19 economic pinch

COLUMBIA — While canvassing through the Columbia suburb of St. Andrews in 2018, Allison Terracio noticed a small clothes hanger on the front lawn of a home. As she got closer to knock on the door, an eviction notice jumped out at her.

It’s a campaign trail image the Richland County Council member can never forget.

“This is a family that had to leave probably in a hurry. You could imagine a parent with a child in one arm and as much stuff as they could carry in another arm and they dropped something, and it brings me to tears almost describing it,” Terracio said.

As the capital region braces for the long-term economic impacts of COVID-19, Richland County policymakers are doubling down on efforts to address what they say is a crisis of another sort: House hunger.

The latest move is exploring creation of a county-level trust fund that could help offset expenses for low-income renters, a Terracio-led initiative that remains in its infancy but could eventually lead to a referendum. She does not know how much the effort will cost.

“I’m thinking as if that may be a possibility," she said. "In the meantime, though, we have to think about what we can do. It’s not going to be that big, sweeping aid package that we’re going need."

Terracio is part of a newly formed Columbia affordable housing task force, where ideas such as zoning changes and financing plans have been discussed in a bid to create more opportunities for home ownership. The hope is to implement policies within the city limits and Richland County as a whole, where 35 percent of its 53,020 households spend more than 50 percent of their monthly income on housing and utilities. The federal standard is 30 percent of income should go to housing.

Terracio and others believe existing housing stock can be used, a trend Columbia has been following. For instance, officials in 2017 razed Gonzales Gardens, a 14-acre parcel that once served 600 people with plans to convert the land into a mixed-income development.

It could also help cut into the city's subsidized housing crush. Columbia has 6,083 such units but 16,605 renters who qualify for one — a gap of more than 10,500.

Analysts expect those pre-pandemic figures to rise, creating a new sense of urgency for solving the problem.

And modernized buildings also alleviate concerns from surrounding owners who might worry about what public housing could mean for their own property values.

"Everybody enjoys to see the new, brochure-quality development," Columbia real estate Jeff Larimore said.

Since 2015, the city has doled out more than $2 million in loan and mortgage assistance, and local financing has helped construct 145 multifamily housing projects at Lorick Place and the Pointe at Elmwood.

Such tools could have benefited that displaced St. Andrews family, Terracio said.

In South Carolina, where evictions occur at a greater clip than anywhere else in the nation, the bedroom community five miles outside the state capital saw almost 1,400 evictions in 2016 — or nearly four per day, according to Princeton University’s Evictions Lab project.

“If we spent every dollar perfectly, we could not fix this in the state, let alone Columbia,” Bryan Grady, director of research for S.C. Housing, recently told a city-created affordable housing task force.

State lawmakers are trying.

In May, Gov. Henry McMaster signed a measure giving developers tax breaks of 4 percent for rehabilitating existing housing or 9 percent for new construction, mirroring a Reagan-era federal incentive. The total credits available statewide would begin at $2 million a year and ramp up to $20 million by the 2029-30 fiscal year.

The federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit, launched in 1986, has been responsible for the development of more than 700 projects in South Carolina between 1988 and 2018, according to S.C. Housing statistics.

“The development community has responded to the federal tax credit in a positive way and we expect them to the same thing with this tax credit to develop the kind of housing we have a shortage of,” state Rep. Bruce Bannister, a Greenville Republican who was the bill’s lead sponsor, said during floor deliberations.

Giving them flexibility to create more projects, particularly by incentivizing redevelopment of existing sites could be a good strategy, experts say.

“For the longest time, I think local governments saw housing primarily as a means for maintaining property tax revenue, but when you're looking at it just through that lens, there's a tendency to erect walls and protect high-value housing,” said Michael Wallace, legislative director for the National League of Cities.

Grady said the economic impact of unaffordable housing in the state totals $8.4 billion for expenses such as onerous rents, deferred utility bill payments and other costs.

Another concern: The average Richland County renter earns $14.54 an hour, but would need to clear $17.90 to afford a two-bedroom unit at fair market value.

“We’ve got to finally tackle it, because the gap in our country is just getting wider and wider” Tameika Isaac Devine, a member of the Columbia City Council heading up the task force, said. “We have to collectively solve some of these systemic issues that have been in our communities for years.”

Columbia isn’t an outlier.

Greenville County needs at least 10,000 affordable homes over the next decade while rehabilitating another 3,000 to meet anticipated demand, officials said.

And in Charleston County, voters were asked on Tuesday to back a property tax hike to generate $8 million annually through 2030 to finance affordable housing efforts.

“Too many people cannot afford an apartment, cannot afford a house, and therefore they lack opportunity,” said Greenville Mayor Knox White in announcing the Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition. “If we can’t see that and address it then this community will be handicapping itself greatly.”

Access to affordable housing isn't just a challenge in metropolitan areas. An average renter here can't afford a two-bedroom apartment in 41 of the state's 46 counties.

That’s why Camden Mayor Alfred Drakeford was tapped to sit on a National League of Cities task force that recently published a blueprint for sustainable housing policies. Her city of 7,100 is the seat of Kershaw County, where nearly 48 percent of renters struggle to pay for housing, and 29 out of every 1,000 are evicted, according to S.C. Housing.

“In Camden, we have a lot of the high end and low end of housing, and I don’t think we have enough affordable housing for people like our policemen and our teachers that don’t make the big salaries, that can’t really afford some of the houses that folk with money can,” she said. “We need to make sure that we are providing for those people that are our backbone.”

Grady agreed.

“When people speak about the fear of affordable housing, they talk about, ‘Oh, all these people are going to move into my neighborhood' the fact is, they're already in the neighborhood, they're just not able to access housing they can afford,” he said.