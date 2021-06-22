Resigning Lex-Rich 5 chief getting $226K settlement, giving up SC superintendent award

IRMO — Christina Melton, the outgoing Lexington-Richland Five superintendent who was named South Carolina's best in 2022, will relinquish the award when she resigns June 30.

Melton, who announced plans unexpectedly to step down on June 14, will return her S.C. Association of School Administrators 2022 Superintendent of the Year honor upon her departure, executive director Beth Phibbs confirmed to The Post and Courier on June 22.

Phibbs said the title can only be held by superintendents who are "actively on the job," according to American Association of School Administrators eligibility guidelines.

She'll also receive a lump sum of $226,368 as part of a settlement agreement made public by district leaders on June 22. She earned $175,000 a year per her contract.

Melton has led the 17,500-student district since 2017. Phibbs said a successor will be named as South Carolina's top superintendent on July 1.

The reasons for Melton's resignation remain unclear.

She has not said why she is leaving, and Lexington-Richland Five school board leaders have not shared publicly any differences with the superintendent that would lead to her departure.

Melton was absent from a June 22 special board meeting where trustees were expected to name an interim superintendent, but before they convened about two dozen people rallied outside district headquarters in support of Melton.

"Christina Melton has been the best superintendent we've ever had. I've been in this district since first grade, and I've seen a bunch of them," said Laney Minter, who graduated June 18 from Spring Hill High School.

Like many others in attendance, Minter was wearing a T-shirt adorned with a sunflower — Melton's favorite. Others held signs reading "Know Thy Impact," which Melton adopted as her motto.

"Having worked for her and having worked for the previous superintendents, she is bar none like nobody else," said Beth Gossett, who worked in the district for 12 years. "Some of our previous superintendents probably were not as forward thinking as Dr. Melton is, so what I'm afraid of is we're not going to get someone who is as forward thinking. She's been pushing us for the last four years and our district is outperforming other districts."

Some trustees and parents disagreed with the safety precautions to district took during the COVID-19 outbreaks, including limiting in-person classes and requiring masks.

Trustee Ed White resigned mid-meeting on June 14 after a closed session where he said he refused to sign a confidentiality agreement over Melton's departure. He said Melton was pushed out by a small group of trustees. Melton announced her resignation about 20 minutes after White left.

When she won state superintendent award in May, Melton said she was "humbled every day by the responsibility of leading my school district.”

“This has been a challenging year for all superintendents, but I do believe we have all done our best to put our students, staff and families first in the decisions we have made. My continued mission will be to make a positive impact in the lives of children and teachers in our community.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.