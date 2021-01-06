Rapper known as 'Dank Frank' who burned SC governor's homes gets leniency from judge

COLUMBIA — A South Carolina judge gave leniency to 23-year-old Frank Wilberding after the one-time aspiring rapper pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges that he set fire in 2019 to two of Gov. Henry McMaster’s Columbia rental properties.
The sentence from Judge George McFaddin Jr., requires Wilberding to complete a rehabilitation program, but not serve an additional day in prison. Wilberding was jailed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for more than 600 days pending the charges. McFaddin also ordered he serve five years of probation. He will be released Thursday.
McFaddin’s sentence, handed down in a Richland County virtual hearing Wednesday evening, staved off a lengthy prison term for the youth who performed rap songs about drugs under the name “Dank Frank,” but whose various assault, drug possession and arson charges stemming from the May 2019 incident carried as much as 175 years behind bars.
McFaddin declined to imprison Wilberding after his lawyer, Columbia attorney Lori Murray, and family testified that the youth was sober from drug use and had not otherwise caused any trouble with the law. Murray said during a 2019 bond hearing that Wilberding was on unspecified drugs when authorities said the homes were set ablaze.
“We’re throwing ourselves at your mercy, judge,” Murray said Wednesday. Wilberding apologized to tenants who lost property or were displaced by the fire, after three of them told the judge that they had forgiven him.
“What I did was wrong, and I know that,” Wilberding told McFaddin. “I just want to have one more chance at life again to prove that I can be a good citizen.”
Authorities have said Wilberding went to the two homes on Greene Street near the University of South Carolina’s campus to resolve a dispute he had with an individual who lived there. Wilberding has denied knowing that the governor owned the properties.
The McMasters own 20 homes around Columbia, many near the USC campus, that they rent as their main source of income. The couple earns about $300,000 a year from the rentals, according to their tax returns. Through a spokesman, McMaster declined to comment Wednesday.
The 2019 blazes didn’t cause any injuries, but McFaddin during sentencing acknowledged the seriousness of the incident, noting it could have been far worse.
“Don’t make me reconsider my sentence,” the judge told Wilberding.
Wilberding had lived in Columbia since 2019 after a brief stint in Los Angeles to pursue a hip-hop career. “Dank Frank” posted 27 songs online with titles including — “I Be Sellin Weed,” “White Champagne,” “Return to 843,” “Codeine & Cocaine” and “Yahtzee.”
“I don’t think it turned out the way he wanted,” Ed Wilberding, his father, told The Post and Courier in 2019.