Public spat over Columbia school district's COVID decisions sparks fight among lawmakers

COLUMBIA — The fight over when Richland One school district students should return to classrooms amid the COVID-19 outbreak has split teachers, parents and education advocates.

Now, it’s seeping into the capital county’s legislative delegation and prompting a discussion about how far lawmakers should go when wading into local government disputes.

More than 1,000 parents clamoring for a return to in-person classes took their concerns to several Richland County lawmakers, saying they were ignored by district leaders. That ultimately led to a pointed exchange between state Rep. Beth Bernstein, D-Columbia, and Craig Witherspoon, head of South Carolina's ninth largest school district, during a December webinar.

What exactly was said remains unknown, but in its aftermath, one of Bernstein's political allies said the entire situation was mishandled.

“You don’t go to the barbershop to get your coffee. We’ve got to know what’s appropriate and where to go,” said state Rep. Leon Howard, a Columbia Democrat and chairman of Richland County’s legislative delegation.

Race is playing a role in the spat, Howard said, though he did not think Bernstein, who is White, was a racist. Witherspoon is Black.

What triggered the escalation in the spat between Bernstein and Witherspoon is unclear because The Hunt Institute, a North Carolina-based nonprofit that hosted the Dec. 15 online session, refused The Post and Courier's requests for a recording of the webinar.

Bernstein said Witherspoon was “quite defensive and disrespectful” during the webinar.

“I was astonished to be treated so rudely by him, and I can understand why parents feel their voices are not being heard,” Bernstein said in a Dec. 18 letter to then-Richland One school board chairman Jamie Devine, who asked her to apologize publicly for the interaction.

Richland One's 24,000 students began returning to classrooms on a part-time basis the week of Halloween — later than many of their peers.

A Sept. 14 petition signed by 1,123 parents called on Richland One leaders to immediately offer face-to-face learning after the district decided to start with all-virtual classes. After organizers felt ignored by Richland One leaders, the petition made its way to the offices of Bernstein and Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, also of Columbia.

The lawmakers met privately with Witherspoon on Oct. 6 to talk about the concerns raised by parents — talks Bernstein described as fruitless and plagued by the superintendent’s “dismissive” and “disengaged” tone.

Bernstein used her next opportunity to engage with Witherspoon, following up on his perceived lack of communication with parents, during the December invitation-only webinar.

State Sen. Darrell Jackson, D-Hopkins, moderated the forum but declined comment other than to say the webinar was “not the place for that type of exchange.”

Howard, who is Black, said Bernstein’s approach also evoked painful memories of racial mistreatment from the not-too-distant past but called her a “wonderful person.”

Howard said he and Bernstein haven’t discussed the matter but added they have a “cordial relationship.”

“We came up in a different environment where we've been disrespected by White people, and I don't think Beth is that kind of a person, but that rests within the inner soul of a Black man,” Howard said. “Cultural diversity and understanding people's history has got a lot to do with behavior.”

Howard pointed to a 2019 incident between state Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, and a member of the legislative delegation’s staff, James Brown. Brown accused the former state Democratic Party chairman of a “profanity-laced tirade” that Howard told The Post and Courier left Brown with “flashbacks of how White folks treated him back on the farm.”

Harpootlian apologized for his outburst, but not the substance behind his argument that delegation staff was a waste of taxpayer dollars.

While he said Bernstein used softer language, Howard questioned her approach to Witherspoon.

“The big picture is respect and procedure,” he said. “I understand a thousand parents signed a petition, and the parents deserve to be recognized but the process and the way she went about it was inappropriate."

Neither Howard nor Devine, who is also Black, were on the Dec. 15 webinar, but the school district commissioner told The Post and Courier he hasn’t changed his position.

“I stand by my letter. This is about being able to disagree without being disrespectful,” he said in short statement.

Bernstein said she respects the school district’s autonomy and was not trying to influence policy decisions.

“We wanted to stay in our own lane — not get involved in school board issues since the board is elected to handle those issues — but felt that Dr. Witherspoon should reach out to these parents and communicate why it wasn’t feasible to back to in-person learning if that was the district’s decision,” Bernstein said in an email to The Post and Courier.

Howard said Bernstein should not apologize if she feels like she acted correctly, saying it would be an empty gesture. And Bernstein made it clear she has no intention of doing so.

“I will not be silenced or intimidated by you or Dr. Witherspoon,” she wrote to Devine.

Richland One spokeswoman Karen York said district officials have worked tirelessly to make the best decisions for its 24,000 students, including the creation of a reopening landing page on its website and consultations with a 100-member plus task force.

“We also listen to our parents. Some parents have said and still say that we should continue with virtual learning until it’s safe to resume normal face-to-face instruction,” York said in a statement. “We also listen to parents who want us to return to four or five days of face-to-face instruction now. We can appreciate all views about the circumstances we find ourselves in due to this unprecedented pandemic.”

All district classes are being conducted virtually through at least Jan. 19 to avoid a post-holiday spike in coronavirus cases. Prior to winter break, students were behind desks two days a week.

As of Jan. 7, more than 240 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the academic year, with 25 active cases.

“We look at the data, including the COVID-19 numbers for Richland County and Richland One, and we try to make the best decisions possible for our students and staff. Associated with the impact of COVID-19 on the district is the availability of staff needed to ensure safe operations,” York said.