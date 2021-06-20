Prominent Columbia restaurateur arrested on drug possession charges

COLUMBIA — Jon Sears, a prominent Columbia restaurateur who owns four Five Points bars, has been arrested on drug possession charges.

Sears, 39, along with Geoffrey Sears, 33, were taken into custody June 17 on Blossom Street, a Columbia Police Department spokeswoman told The Post and Courier.

Jon Sears was arrested on charges with possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute in proximity to a school. Geoffrey Sears faces a charge of manufacturing marijuana stemming from a seizure on Canal Place Drive, Columbia police said.

Authorities also seized a firearm and undisclosed amount of cash. Police did not say if the men were related.

Jon Sears did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment. His attorney, Joe McCullough, declined comment on details surrounding Sears’ arrest citing its ongoing investigation but said he was released from jail without posting a bond later on June 17.

Todd Rutherford, an attorney representing Geoffrey Sears, called charges "outrageous" but declined discuss details. Geoffrey Sears also was released without posting bond.

"I am pleased to know the crime problem in Columbia has been cured, since they're focusing on things like this. It's absurd," Rutherford said. "No victim, nothing. This is outrageous."

Jon Sears is an influential figure in Columbia’s nightlife scene, owning or having stakes in Five Points bars that are popular among University of South Carolina students — Pavlov’s, The Cotton Gin, The Bird Dog and Jake’s Bar and Grill.

He also co-owns Hendrix, an upscale restaurant with an upstairs bar, on Main Street that was named in 2019 as one America’s top 20 new eateries based on customer service reviews from website OpenTable.

Three of Sears' Five Points bars — The Bird Dog, The Cotton Gin and Pavlov’s — faced challenges to their liquor licenses in an ongoing battle over raucous evening activity in the popular Five Points district.

In April, Pavlov’s shuttered temporarily as a result of a license challenge.

Last October, Sears was a target of criticism with huge lines and large crowds inside Pavlov’s, just days after Gov. Henry McMaster lifted COVID-19 restrictions for bars and restaurants.

Mike Fitts contributed from Columbia.