Prisma Health shrinking number of vaccine sites in Midlands, Upstate

COLUMBIA — The state's largest health care provider is narrowing down the number of places it will administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Prisma Health has given more than 141,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to date, but supply shortages and shipment delays led to rescheduled appointments this week, causing the hospital system to switch plans over the next several weeks.

"The changes are designed to serve patients more efficiently, manage vaccination administration more effectively, and streamline site logistics," said Dr. Saria Saccocio, co-chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force.

The hospital system will continue to operate max vaccination sites at Gamecock Park in Columbia, 1 Kmart Plaza in Greenville and The Ridge recreation center in Laurens. Three of the system's hospitals — Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia, Prisma Health Tuomey in Sumter, and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial — also will continue giving shots.

Vaccines previously being given in Simpsonville and Patewood Hospital in Greenville will all be phased out Feb. 15 and redirected to the former Kmart site. Two Columbia hospitals and the Easley hospital also will be phased out Feb. 22 and redirected to the Kmart site, Gamecock Park or Prisma Baptist. The Greer hospital will end vaccinations March 1 and be redirected to the Kmart site.

All appointments previously scheduled for these closing sites will be automatically transferred.

Between rescheduled appointments, shipment delays and a consolidation of sites, lines are likely to be longer for those seeking a vaccine from Prisma. Some have reported wait times as long as four hours this week. But the hospital system said it is prepared to respond.

Those whose appointment was cancelled earlier this week have already been rescheduled for appointments in the weeks to come, Saccocio said, or they were asked to come back another day later in the week to get vaccinated.

Prisma Health was allocated 37,500 doses for the week but only 17,550 doses had arrived as of Feb. 10 due to winter storms slowing the delivery trucks coming out of a FedEx facility in Memphis and UPS facility in Louisville.

The federal Centers for Disease Control has warned southeastern states the arrival of vaccine shipments may continue to be delayed over the next few days. South Carolina will continue to receive its full weekly allotments, however, some providers may need to continue rescheduling appointments.

Vaccine maker Pfizer has also started shipping the two-shot series separately, with first doses arriving as early as Monday of each week and second doses coming in as early as Wednesday. Saccocio said Prisma Health has responded by changing its appointment schedule.

Walk-in vaccinations have been suspended unless a patient is in need of their second shot and it was been more than 26 days since their first injection.

Anyone age 65 or older and all health care workers are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina.

To schedule an appointment with Prisma, go online to https://prismahealth.org/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine or call 833-2PRISMA. Or to find another area provider, go online to https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccine-appointments or call 1-866-365-8110.