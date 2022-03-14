Post and Courier Columbia-Free Times wins 19 SC Press Association Awards

Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times reporters and editors won 19 S.C. Press Association Awards this year, including first-place honors in government reporting, breaking news and food coverage.

Free Times Managing Editor David Clarey won first place and third place awards in the weekly newspaper category for food writing. His first-place story looked at Columbia restaurants trying to rebuild their staffs after the worst of the pandemic.

Clarey also won second place for an obituary with his reflection on the life of Andy Shlon, the owner of Columbia’s long-beloved Andy’s Deli.

Former Free Times Managing Editor Jordan Lawrence won a first-place award in the weekly newspaper category for breaking news reporting after Columbia police detained a visiting Black artist in his apartment. Lawrence also won a third-place award in arts and entertainment writing.

Columbia-based projects reporter Avery Wilks received the first-place award in the daily newspaper category in government beat reporting that included an investigation of sexual pranks and hazing rampant at a Columbia fire station. Wilks also won a third-place award in health beat reporting and first place in social media use.

Business reporter Mike Fitts won second place in business beat reporting that included an examination of how a proposed law aimed at Five Points bars could have ripple effects statewide.

Former Post and Courier Columbia reporter Joey Cranney won second place for investigative reporting with his examination of Columbia police officer Sean Rollins, who kept his job after a series of use of force incidents. The officer was fired after Cranney's story was published.

Seanna Adcox, the dean of the S.C. Statehouse press corps, won the inaugural Jim Davenport Award for Excellence in Government Reporting. The award honors the late Associated Press Statehouse reporter.

Adcox won second place for government beat reporting that included a story on how bodies piled up at funeral homes because a computer glitch delayed issuing death certificates.

In the weekly category, Preach Jacobs won a third-place award for column writing, sharing why he stopped lying about being from South Carolina.

Photographer John Carlos won third place in general news photo, and second in sports feature photo.

Former Post and Courier Columbia reporter Adam Benson won second place for education beat reporting and third in enterprise reporting.

Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times won third place in general excellence and second place for news section or special edition for the paper's annual Power List.