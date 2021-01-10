Once closed by sheriff, Richland County club set to open under new conditions

COLUMBIA — Months after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott dramatically padlocked its doors, a popular nightclub will get a chance to leave its troubled past behind in 2021 — but with no margin for error.

“Many leaders in the community felt there was a lack of respect for their neighborhood,” County Council member Yvonne McBride said of the violent activity that was a frequent part of the scene at My Place Bar, better known as Club Blaze, in an area surrounded by 3,000 homes and businesses near Columbia Place Mall in Dentsville.

Lott was able to shut the club down on Aug. 27 under a powerful county ordinance adopted last year that gives law enforcement authority to suspend business licenses for “nuisance” establishments — any that requires five or more emergency vehicles for a call or rack up continued code violations.

My Place was the second to be punished under the measure, following the closure of Club LaRoice in July 2019, just a few days after a man was shot in its parking lot.

Under terms of a reopening agreement approved by the council in December, My Place can open on a six-month probationary period starting Jan. 3 but must close at 11 p.m., install at its own expense signage for patron parking, not exceed its maximum capacity of 65 people and hold monthly meetings with county and sheriff’s officials to address any concerns.

McBride said dozens of business and neighborhood leaders have been pleading for action against the club. Gunfire, loud noise and parking lot melees would keep many up into the night, she added.

“My community won't call it a business, and they live with it every day. Since the nightclub has been closed, there has been less criminal activity in that area and the community is so relieved they don't have to deal with it,” she said.

As other large South Carolina cities cope with rising levels of violence, including mass shootings at nightclubs in Aiken, Greenville and Lancaster, Lott said his agency won’t tolerate the kind of behavior Club Blaze has become known for.

The club also regularly ignored social gathering and curfew restrictions outlined by Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The last thing we want to do is close down legitimate businesses, but we are going to close down places that are a threat,” Lott said. “There’s nothing wrong with going to a club and having a good time. There’s something wrong with going to a club where the community is getting bullets that are coming into their homes. People are getting robbed in the parking lot. And as sheriff, I can’t allow that to happen.”

Lott said the “final straw” in pushing for Club Blaze’s closure was a July 5 shooting that sent two bullets into the headboard of a woman asleep in her bed.

Council members said they agreed with the limitations being placed on the club, with councilwoman Chakisse Newton calling them “reasonable.”

And while some steps may seem onerous — such as the monthly meetings — Richland County Sheriff’s Department Maj. Harry Polis said the point is not only to ensure compliance, but maintain strong lines of communication with Club Blaze’s owners, who officials said have not been quick to act when presented with complaints.

Repeated attempts to reach club owners and management were not successful.

“The whole point of the monthly meeting is to address issues along the probationary period so we'd have an opportunity to talk about some of these things prior to taking an extreme remedy like putting the padlock back on the building,” Polis said.

Lott also made it known that the Claudia Drive venue will be closely watched even when its probationary period ends.

“Hopefully, places like this will understand they are going to be held accountable for what happens inside and what happens in the parking lot. You can't operate on blood money,” he said.