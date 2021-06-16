New monument across from SC Statehouse celebrates legacy of Columbia women

COLUMBIA — Standing resolute in front of the S.C Statehouse, a monument forged of disassembled stainless steel pipes was unveiled on June 16 at the corner of Main and Gervais streets.

This Architecture of Strength, a monument to the women of Columbia, was not placed at the state’s intersection of politics and commerce on a whim, said Ann Warner, chief executive of the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network.

This monument, which artist DeeDee Williams designed as “the figure of woman who is rising, who is becoming visible," as a "challenger to the White male power structure (that) looms large across our state,” said Robin Waites, executive director of Historic Columbia.

The Columbia City of Women, which is a joint initiative of WREN and Historic Columbia, aims to, as the groups said it, "put women on the Columbia map." Columbia City of Women partnered with One Columbia, the city's arts advocates, to complete the Architecture of Strength.

“We believe in the power of moving through a city that recognizes women's achievements,” Warner said. “Our goal is to tell their stories, celebrate their successes and seek to put their names in Columbia's landscape. By doing this, we connect residents of all backgrounds to the impact of women on our city and inspire a future generation of leadership.”

Columbia City of Women has worked for the past three years and has already honored more than 20 women, Warner said.

The first monument to women in the city of Columbia was installed in 1912 to commemorate the South Carolina women of the Confederacy, Waites said. She said it was designed and paid for my men, and that the women it was meant to celebrate rejected it.

"The United Daughters of the Confederacy rejected calls for this type of memorialization, believing that it was not indicative of their civic accomplishments, and would adversely affect the growing movement for women's suffrage,” Waites said. “This 1912 monument was designed to keep women down."

The City of Columbia’s website states that only 4% of Columbia's landmarks are specifically named for women. About 10% of public art representing historical figures in the United States are of women, according to the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

“I can’t imagine how I might have conceived of myself and my possibilities if, in my formative years, I had moved through a city where most things were named after women and many or most of the monuments were of powerful, successful, honored women,” Rebecca Solnit, who co-authored the book "City of Women" said.

Williams hopes this monument will encourage acts of belonging and inclusion, Waites said.

On March 2, 2021, a historic marker and stone monument were unveiled on the same corner to commemorate a 1961 Civil Rights protest.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin hopes to line the street with monuments “representing a much more 21st century vision of what the city and what the state is."