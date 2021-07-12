New Lex-Rich 5 superintendent lays out vision for district, calls for culture change

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s newest superintendent, seated after weeks of upheaval after his popular predecessor abruptly resigned, hopes to ease tensions through ongoing dialogue and a focus on maximizing every student’s potential.

“Our teachers need healing. Our children need healing. Our parents need healing. Our community does,” Lexington-Richland 5 chief Akil Ross said in his first public remarks since taking the job July 1 following the surprise resignation of Christina Melton.

Ross will lead the 17,500-student district that includes the towns of Chapin and Irmo through a one-year, $175,000 contract he signed on June 22 that will send the money to HeartEd, an educational consulting firm he launched in 2018 after an eight-year run as Chapin High School principal and a brief stop in the district’s administrative offices.

The district is in the early stages of updating a five-year strategic vision, and Ross said he wants to build into that document clear expectations for administrators, teachers, students and trustees themselves.

“Culture is who we are, it's our beliefs. It’s our values it’s the practices that we have, and I believe the strategic plan gives us this opportunity to redefine our culture, who we are and what we value,” Ross told the school board July 12. “Right now, there's a disconnect between the board vision and the district vision. This is a great opportunity to align those.”

Ross said he won’t seek outside speaking or consulting engagements for as long as he’s retained as interim superintendent.

“I stand as your employee,” he said.

Ross was credited with raising Chapin High’s graduation rate from 82 percent to 96 percent during his tenure and built a culture that dramatically cut down on absenteeism and discipline issues. That helped earn him National Secondary Principal of the Years honors in 2018.

Since his appointment, Ross has met with teachers’ groups, principals and others to ensure their concerns and priorities are addressed in the district’s plan.

“When mission and vision are aligned, the outcome speaks for itself,” Ross said.

Emails between trustees and Melton, the reigning Superintendent of the Year, in the months leading up to her departure showed a board that was growing increasingly frustrated with her leadership style.

But the tone was collegial on July 12, where Ross was given applause by board members along with a public vote of confidence.

“I found it a little bit dismaying that there was very little recognition on the district website and next to no fanfare in the community and the media about this. He has all the bona fides,” vice-chairman Ken Loveless said. “I know Dr. Ross will bring us to a place where everybody has a place at the district table.”