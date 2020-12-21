Masks inside Lexington retailers now required, town leaders decide

LEXINGTON — Lexington Town Council voted Monday to mandate facial coverings inside all retail businesses through May 1 in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus, revisiting its November decision to let the order lapse.

“No one has the complete answer to stopping the spread of the virus, but we have heard from the vast majority of those on the front lines that wearing a mask does indeed help slow the spread of the disease,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Hazel Livingston.

The 5-2 vote made the requirement effective immediately for both visitors and the town’s 17,000 residents. Violators can be fined up to $500 and jailed up to 30 days.

The vote came after an hour-long public hearing where emotions ran high between more than a half dozen speakers on both sides of the debate, with some calling it a responsible way to manage a public health risk and others complaining of government overreach.

Councilmembers Todd Carnes and Todd Lyle voted against the measure. Steve Baker, Livingston, Mayor Steve MacDougall, Kathy Maness and Ron Williams were in favor. All said they’ve been flooded with emails, text messages and social media posts from people for and against the idea.

Maness said local health and education leaders are among those who have asked for a renewal of the rule.

But not all residents agreed.

“All Americans, including us here in Lexington, should be free to choose for ourselves," said Stephanie Bernquist, a local real estate agent. "If these masks are working why are the numbers, though I suspect fake, soaring? None of this makes sense.”

Carnes pointed to the self-policing of business owners as a reason why the ordinance isn’t needed.

“I'm never in favor of the government bringing its almost unlimited power to bear when the private market is already taking care of this,” he said. “I'm not against masking. I'm just very careful about a mandate."

Retired New York City Police Sgt. Brian Minogue, who now lives in Lexington, said his elderly mother contracted the disease and had only minor symptoms. He called local laws forcing masks “offensive.”

Minogue left the meeting at the mayor's request after the former officer spoke over Livingston’s remarks.

Resident Susan Yates said she “doesn’t understand the selfishness” of people who refuse to wear masks.

“This is a public health issue. This doesn't have to do with your civil rights,” she said.

Town leaders first enacted a 60-day mask mandate in July, then extended it two months later. But they let it expire in November for lack of political support.

In South Carolina’s nearby capital city, Columbia City Council voted earlier this month to extend its face covering mandate through mid-February. Violations there carry a $100 fine.

Earlier Monday, the state's public health agency reported 2,121 South Carolinians were newly diagnosed with COVID-19, and 21 more people died of the disease. That brings the known cases to nearly 276,000 since the virus was first detected here in March. Nearly 5,000 of them have died.

Within Lexington County, just under 15,000 people have tested positive and 254 have died.