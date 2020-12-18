Lexington One students to start new year learning online, following others in Midlands

COLUMBIA — Students in one of the capital region's largest school districts will spend the first week of January learning at home, with other scheduling changes to follow as officials work to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Lexington School District One officials said Friday all students will move to e-learning days Jan. 4 through Jan. 8, with kindergarten through sixth graders going back to four days of in-person classes Jan. 11 through Jan. 15.

Upper level students — those in grades seven through 12 — will move to hybrid formats for that week, before seventh and eighth graders return to school on a four-day rotation starting Jan. 19.

Meanwhile, high school students are set to to remain on a hybrid schedule "until further notice," district leaders said. Additionally, all athletic competitions between Dec. 21 and Jan. 8 have been cancelled.

The changes come days after a Lexington One teacher pleaded with trustees to heed the voices of educators who are concerned over unsafe working conditions given the virus' spread. Staci Blakely, a 21-year veteran of the district, died Dec. 5 of complications from the illness.

In a letter to parents explaining the move, Superintendent Greg Little said the 27,500-student district saw its COVID-19 rates nearly quadruple since Thanksgiving, meaning quarantines shot up as well.

"The second week after Thanksgiving was the beginning of the most significant increase we have experienced so far," Little said. "We expect the magnitude of winter break to be even greater."

Lexington One joins surrounding districts in announcing plans to shift online following the winter break, creating a buffer for people who may have contracted COVID-19 to remain at home while allowing classes to be still be taught remotely.

"Our goal is to slow the exposure of our staff and students to the disease so we can return to a safe and stable learning environment," Little said.