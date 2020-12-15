Lexington leaders halt talks on fee to fix persistent flooding

COLUMBIA — Despite persistent downpours, crumbling drainage pipes and more than $150 million in identified stormwater projects, Lexington elected officials have backed away from what is likely their most ambitious plan yet to address the area’s pervasive flooding issues.
Proponents describe the proposal to charge every taxpayer with a new stormwater utility fee as the fix that Lexington County has long needed to stem flooding, protect property and even save lives.
But the plan has faced strong headwinds from the deep-red area’s business community, with large industrial and farming properties expected to fork over the steepest fees.
Consultants hired by Lexington County Council stress that their proposal for the fee — with similar versions installed in 11 South Carolina counties — thus far is preliminary, and that the council is free to tweak the plan as they go.
Instead, after a vocal bloc of farmers said they strongly opposed the idea, the council halted its discussions altogether, postponing a hearing on a key approval for the fee that was scheduled this month.
County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone said he and a majority of the council have withdrawn their support. He contends the fee would saddle farmers and other property owners with thousands of dollars in new expenses, just as the area’s residents are fending off a pandemic-wrecked economy.
“It’s on life support,” Whetstone said. “COVID has changed the discussions and mindset on a lot of things in government.”
But for the fee’s supporters, delaying action amounts to an unacceptable tradeoff. Councilwoman Erin Long Berguson represents flood-prone areas around Chapin and other creek-lined neighborhoods west of Irmo.
After just one heavy rain, the calls from constituents can persist for weeks, she said. Andy Reese, from the Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions firm, has stressed to the council in strong terms that repairs to the county’s aging stormwater infrastructure are essential.
The firm identified $101 million in needed fixes to flood-prone roads, crumbling culverts, clogged drains and other blockages. Another $55 million in projects were proposed by officials governing Lexington’s local towns and cities.
Every year, the estimated cost of the problem grows about $4.5 million, Reese’s firm found. The county’s annual budget for its stormwater department is roughly $3 million.
“No other public service would tolerate this inability to solve a problem,” Reese told the council last month.
For Long Bergeson and others, that’s why it’s critical that the council carefully considers the fee proposal and make changes now, if necessary.
“The idea was to start a conversation,” she said.
Billed annually, the fee would be calculated based on a property’s share of impervious surfaces like asphalt or rooftops, key causes of flash floods.
A typical homeowner with a three-quarter acre plot is estimated to pay $78 a year. Larger residential properties could pay as much as $156, while owners of smaller homes would pay far less.
More striking to some are the expected fees that would be levied against owners of large commercial properties.
The fee for an industrial warehousing property, at roughly 87 acres, could be as high as $67,000 each year. For the county’s roughly 150 poultry farms, owners would pay as much as $13,800 each.
The county’s program would offer a credit for any property with its own stormwater system, like a retention pond. Under the best scenario, the fee could be cut in half.
Lynn Rucker, who farms 5,500 acres in Pelion, said she’d face a $1,100 fee on each of her eight chicken houses with impervious roofing — a standard setup for the area’s poultry farmers.
With her far-flung property spread out across thousands of acres, she questioned why farmers would pay more to address flooding issues than the more densely packed urban properties, where flash flooding occurs.
“The farmers didn’t create those issues,” she said. “The financial burden shouldn’t be ours to bear.”
Reese’s firm said his team is committed to coming up with an alternative for the area’s farmers. He noted that 11 South Carolina counties charge a fee to fund stormwater improvements, including Charleston and Greenville. Closer to Lexington, the city of Columbia has its own fee.
“It isn’t unusual,” he told the council. “It’s very, very common. Everybody is facing the same issues.”
Not everyone is convinced.
Whetstone, the council chairman, and others now say they prefer an alternative plan to fund stormwater improvements — a special penny sales tax.
Some business owners contend it would amount to a more equitable tax, one that's spread across all transactions within the country, as opposed to the annual stormwater fee.
"Why all of a sudden do we have to stick on a fee that large?" said Chip Bagnal, manager of a small Lexington flooring store. "That’s not business friendly, in my opinion."
But the penny tax would likely come with its own delays and questions of how the program would be administered.
In neighboring Richland County, a recently-enacted penny sales tax has become synonymous with controversy. The tax, approved by voters in 2012, left a trail of bad headlines and a state audit concluding that officials misspent tens of millions of dollars in public money.
The Richland penny was estimated to net more than $1 billion. It wasn’t immediately clear what amount the Lexington tax could raise.
The proposal would require a referendum from voters. The earliest it could be approved: 2022.