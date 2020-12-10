Lexington deputy punched suspect, charged with misdemeanor assault

COLUMBIA — A Lexington County sheriff’s deputy was charged with assault Thursday after he punched a suspect in the face during a July arrest, the sheriff’s department said.
Matthew Fields, 37, faces a third-degree assault and battery charge — a misdemeanor.
Fields turned himself in Thursday and Lexington Judge Arthur Myers released him on a personal-recognizance bond, said state Rep. Seth Rose, Fields’ attorney.
Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon said he fired Fields on July 13 and asked the State Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation. In a statement, Koon condemned Fields’ actions and stressed his department’s commitment to holding its deputies accountable for their actions.
“In this case, the system worked,” Koon said.
“Having checks and balances in place is very important in the law enforcement profession,” he added. “They help maintain accountability and ensure public trust.”
Exactly what transpired on July 2 wasn’t immediately clear. The sheriff’s department did not detail Fields’ actions, and a spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for records documenting the incident.
Rose said Fields was pursuing a suspect wanted on a federal gun charge who ran from deputies serving an arrest warrant. When deputies caught up to the man, Fields did not know if he was armed and feared for his safety, Rose said.
“Matthew used reasonable force in the form of one punch during the struggle to apprehend the suspect in an effort to potentially save his and his fellow officers’ lives,” he said.
Rose noted that both Fields and the suspect are white, “meaning there is no racial component to this case.”
Rose maintained that Fields did nothing wrong, describing the criminal charge as a “miscarriage of justice.”
“I’m shocked that this has occurred and quite frankly it’s not right,” Rose said.
Fields, a former Marine, was a K-9 handler, considered a senior deputy by the department. He had no prior disciplinary actions, Rose said.