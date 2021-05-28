Lexington County resurrects Penny Tax efforts to fund heavily trafficked road improvements

LEXINGTON — The fastest-growing county in the Midlands has taken its first step toward a 1-cent sales tax increase to pay for improvements to congested roadways after pausing the effort during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lexington County Council voted May 25 to establish an advisory committee, which is required under state law, to receive and review projects to consider for funding. Once a list of projects is approved, it could be put to a public vote on the November 2022 ballot.

"If we don't have a dedicated funding source we're just going to keep doing the same thing over and over again and can't expect a different result," Council Chairman Todd Cullum said.

Though the community has been talking about the need to improve traffic on its roads for years, government leaders still face a historically tax-averse electorate.

A referendum to raise $268.1 million was soundly defeated in 2014, with Lexington County voters turning it down at a rate of nearly 2-to-1.

In 2016, spooked by allegations raised by the state Department of Revenue of penny transportation tax funds in Richland County, the council dropped efforts to put a request for a tax increase back on the ballot. The controversy in Richland County is continuing with a lawsuit that's ongoing.

In early 2020, a similar independent commission tasked with drafting a referendum was formed but never really got a chance to meet before COVID-19 came to South Carolina. Unsure of the financial toll the virus might have, council abandoned its efforts that May.

While this type of tax fund does not require the spending be limited to roads, Cullum said he and other council members have been clear on their wishes that the list only include traffic-related improvements. That could be turning lanes, resurfacing or perhaps straightening a sharp curve for safety in areas with the highest congestion and number of accidents.

“Things the state (Department of Transportation) is not going to do,” he told The Post and Courier in 2020.

Opponents in 2014 attacked the plan as flawed because it included walking paths, sports fields, civic centers and parks in communities where traffic isn’t a problem but facilities for families are lacking, according to The State newspaper.

In 2016, it was estimated a penny tax would produce $35 million annually during an eight-year span before expiring, unless renewed by voters in the 758-square-mile county that was then home to about 275,000 residents.

With families drawn to the area by high-performing schools and the popularity of Lake Murray, the population has since swelled to more than 298,000, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates.

Cullum said Lexington County is circled by other counties with such taxes.

"Orangeburg County couldn't have done any of what it has without one," he said, and Saluda County residents were willing to vote one in to fund a new jail.

In Charleston County, residents voted in a half-cent sales tax increase to support $2.1 billion for completion of various road projects.

At the other end of the tax spectrum, Greenville, Oconee and Georgetown counties have no locally imposed sales tax.

Meanwhile, Lexington County has undertaken an number of efforts to try to slow growth as it tries to catch up. On ordinance limiting new homes to no more than four per acre was passed in 2019 and expanded in 2020. Then in April, council put a temporary halt to permitting of any new large subdivisions or apartments.

Most recently, the council drafted an ordinance that would permanently drop the density of homebuilding allowed on 26 roads west of Chapin down to one or two homes per acre. That ordinance still requires two more readings and a public hearing before going into effect.

While are homebuilders have been opposed to many of these other efforts, they have historically been supportive of a sales tax increase, according to Earl McLeod, executive director of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina.

"You can’t solve congestion without funding, so a penny is needed," McLeod said. "It has worked throughout the state."

“If not (a sales tax), then what?" Cullum said in 2020.

Even with the state increasing its tax on fuel sales, Cullum said the county only stands to get about $4.1 million of that per year and about $1 million of that has to be used on the state road system within the county. Meanwhile it costs about $300,000 to resurface a mile of road or $700,000 to pave a dirt one.

The county is in charge of maintenance on 638 miles of paved roads and 618 miles of dirt roads, staff said.

Growth continues with every road built in a new subdivision, and there's just not enough revenue to keep up with current demands being places on the system, Cullum said.