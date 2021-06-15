Lex-Rich 5's superintendent was named SC's best last month. Now she has quit her job.

COLUMBIA — Lexington-Richland Five Superintendent Christina Melton, named the state’s top school district administrator a month ago, announced unexpectedly that she resign June 30.

Melton, under fire from newly elected board members over the district's COVID-19 precautions during the past school year, made the announcement at the end of a June 14 school board meeting. She did not give a reason for her departure in a statement issued through the district.

“This message is a bittersweet message to write because of my love for our district," Melton said in her statement, which didn’t give a reason for her departure. "This is home. We are family. ‘Know Thy Impact’ is not a mantra, it is a mission at work daily in all operations across our district."

Melton's resignation prompted district trustee Ed White to also resign June 14. He and board chairwoman Jan Hammond are the longest-serving trustees at 18 years.

Melton, who earns more than $180,000 a year, worked under a board that saw heavy turnover following the 2020 election, where three newcomers were seated included one who defeated the previous board chairman.

Five of the seven district trustees have joined the board since Melton was promoted to superintendent in 2017.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut schools down, trustees at first deferred to Melton, but she and her supporters on the board became frequent targets from parents who wanted full-time learning to resume as fast as possible. That didn't happen districtwide until Feb. 1.

Three district high schools were closed for a day in early December amid mass staff absences a day after trustees failed to vote on a request by Melton to reduce the number of in-person class days as COVID-19 cases rose after the Thanksgiving break.

“Some could easily argue, ‘How does anybody feel safe in a pandemic?’ It is of great importance to me took through the lens of how we are operating for the safety and success of our students and staff,” Melton said in January. “It is clear we have been working toward the expectations of the board.”

On May 4, the board voted 4-2, against Melton's recommendation, to rescind an August 2020 requirement for masks to be worn inside classrooms and other common areas. The district had to reverse itself to avoid clashing with state rules at the time.

Melton, a 27-year educator, came to Lexington-Richland Five in 2007 as the principal of an elementary school. She became the district's director of elementary education and chief instructional officer before she was appointed to its top post five years later.

She was named the 2022 Superintendent of the Year in May by the S.C. Association of School Administrators. This came six years after winning the association's Administrator of the Year award.

In a statement, board vice chairman Ken Loveless said trustees will hold a special meeting later this week to discuss naming an interim superintendent, to begin July 1.

Melton’s decision to leave the district was so abrupt that as of 11 p.m. on June 14, a congratulatory message on her award was still featured prominently on its website.

“We have been a voice for our children, our community and our profession. We have been tested and have proven to be resilient and student-centered. I leave this chapter knowing the people in place will continue exemplary work focusing upon our most important resource. Our children,” Melton said in her statement.

Melton oversaw one of the most tumultuous years in the history of the 17,000-student district, guiding it through the coronavirus pandemic and a community that split over safety protocols and a gradual return to classroom learning.

In December, staff protests closed three high schools for a day after trustees at the time failed to act on a recommendation by Melton to scale back face-to-face learning for seventh through 12th graders. Following the walkouts, the board took a vote to back Melton’s suggestion.

White, an attorney with Nelson Mullins, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.