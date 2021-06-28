Lex-Rich 5 trustees censure ex-member over leak amid outpouring for ousted superintendent

IRMO — More than 500 staff members and teachers from across the Lexington-Richland 5 district paid tribute to resigning superintendent Christina Melton through thank you cards, a portrait and other mementoes that were unveiled June 28 to the school system's trustees at a meeting that also saw them censure a former colleague for leaking details of closed door talks that led to her departure.

"We stand before you tonight to honor Dr. Melton in front of the board and our community," Dutch Fork High School teacher Ali Hendrick said. "To say that many of us were shocked after the June 14 board meeting was an understatement. After a year of hardship and challenge, it left many of us feeling confused, angry and heartbroken."

Hendrick and two other teachers came to the meeting with boxes full of the materials, which Hendrick said came from employees at every school in the district. It was the first time the public had a chance to address the board since Melton tearfully announced on June 14 that she’d be leaving at month's end from the 17,500-student district about 15 miles outside of Columbia.

Board chairwoman Jan Hammond vowed that Melton would receive the items. Melton, whose last day is June 30, did not attend the meeting.

Neither did long-time trustee Ed White, who resigned about 20 minutes before Melton on June 14. His colleagues censured him June 28 for violating several board policies including disclosure of contractual information and ethics violations.

"It's not breaking the law, but it's breaking the trust among the seven of us," Hammond said after proposing the public rebuke, which carries no punishment. "Mr. White has caused irreparable harm to this school district and its superintendent."

White, first elected in 2002, walked out of the June 14 meeting after saying he was resigning on the spot.

He later issued a statement accusing several trustees of creating a hostile work environment and undermining Melton’s authority, creating a situation that made it impossible for her to continue.

“They wanted to present the false façade that she had resigned and keep it from the public until after the school year adjourned, ostensibly to avoid the criticism they would receive for their actions,” White said in a scathing June 16 letter. He was not available for comment June 28.

Trustees voted 4-2 to censure White, though all agreed his actions were inappropriate.

Trustees Rebecca Blackburn Hines and Matt Hogan voted against the censure, while Nikki Gardner, Jan Hammond, Catherine Huddle and Ken Loveless were in favor.

"We need to stop the destructive behavior and move forward as a district, and I absolutely believe that," Hines said. "We need to go into the next year and set up everyone for success. What are we hoping to accomplish by this censure?"

Neither Melton nor the board has said why she is leaving, though she clashed with some parents and trustees over COVID-19 precautions, including limiting in-person learning and requiring masks.

Melton, who was appointed superintendent in 2018, was named South Carolina’s best for 2022 in May but had to give back the award because only those are actively on the job are eligible.

The district could pay out as much as $415,000 through next summer in compensation for the outgoing and interim superintendents.

Melton is receiving a $226,000 buyout and Irmo-based consulting firm HeartEd getting $14,583 a month for its founder, Akil Ross, to serve as head of schools starting July 1. It was not immediately known how many other superintendents in the state are compensated through firms.

The board voted unanimously June 22 to hire Ross, the 2018 National Secondary Principal of the Year while he was leading Chapin High School. He attended the June 28 session in an unofficial capacity.