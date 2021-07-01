Lex-Rich 5 superintendent received good evaluation, contract extension 8 months before resignation

COLUMBIA — Just a month before an election that would change the complexion of Lexington-Richland 5’s school board, Superintendent Christina Melton received a glowing year-end review from its chairman at the time.

“We appreciate your tremendous work during this past school year, particularly given the unprecedented circumstances brought on by COVID-19,” trustee Michael Cates wrote to Melton in October 2020 in an evaluation that has become public. “We wish to thank you and your staff for the extraordinary efforts you make on behalf of our students, staff and community every day. We congratulate you on your outstanding evaluation and look forward to your continued leadership in the coming years.”

Her contract was extended through June 30, 2023, and Melton was given a 2 percent annual raise. But in November, three new trustees were seated, one of whom defeated Cates, and criticisms over Melton’s handling of school closures and mask policies began to emerge.

Eight months later, Melton, superintendent since 2018 and the reigning Superintendent of the Year, resigned Her last day was June 30 and she walked away with a $226,000 settlement that was well over her annual salary.

No one has said why Melton quit after three years as superintendent, but emails now being made public show that trustees had begun to lose faith in her leadership months earlier, especially over issues with the district's COVID mask requirements.

One trustee threatened to censure Melton after district attorneys called for reinstating a mask rules lifted by the board. Another trustee called considered her slow response to his questions as "insubordination."

Current board chairwoman Jan Hammond, who members say is the only person authorized to speak on behalf of trustees, has not responded to voice messages left by The Post and Courier since Melton's June 14 resignation announcement.

While neither she nor trustees have publicly spoken about conditions that led to her abrupt resignation — and can’t, under terms of a settlement that includes a $20,000 gag order — glimpses into her 150-page personnel file suggest a major rift began once new members were seated in November 2020.

The Post and Courier obtained a copy of Melton’s file through an S.C. Freedom of Information Act request.

In addition to support by Cates and former superintendent Stephen Hefner, who was Melton’s boss prior to 2018, the documents outline expectations set for her.

Among the recommendations from the October review were to improve internal communications with staff and teachers, review districtwide discipline programs and seek ways to enhance virtual instruction.

In response and largely driven by the pandemic, district leaders rolled out the “Flexible Innovative Virtual Education,” or FIVE initiative that provided high school students with daily live instruction and online interactions with teachers.

FIVE proved so popular that Melton and district leaders expanded it to all grades starting next year. More than 1,000 students across Lexington-Richland Five have applied to enter the program in 2021-22.

In a 2016 review before she was superintendent, Hefner said Melton, then his chief instruction officer, had developed a reputation for establishing “very explicit and aggressive standards” for principals. It was the same year Melton was named South Carolina’s District Level Administrator of the Year.

“From all that I can tell, your staff members are always ‘on task’ and providing professional development and support that is needed and help our principals and teachers do their very best work,” Hefner wrote.