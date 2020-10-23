Lawsuit calls private funds to Charleston, Richland counties to boost turnout unfair

COLUMBIA — A lawsuit seeks to block Charleston and Richland counties from using funds from a nonprofit backed by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to improve election efficiency and voter access.

In similar suits in other states, attorneys have argued that acceptance of the grants could be a reason to appeal local election results.

Charleston and Richland usually are Democratic strongholds during general elections and could be vital in hard-fought races for the U.S. Senate between Republican incumbent Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, and in the 1st Congressional District between GOP state Rep. Nancy Mace and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, the first Democrat to hold the Lowcountry seat in a generation.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Thursday, alleges that acceptance of such private funds in areas that are more likely to vote Democratic shifts the political playing field illegally to one side. According to the lawsuit, the two counties have accepted $1.4 million from the organization.

Those bringing the lawsuit include three S.C. residents and an organization called the South Carolina Voter's Alliance. A national organization called The Amistad Project has backed similar lawsuits in numerous states.

"Counties and cities may not supersede the will of Congress or the state legislature to create, either directly or indirectly, an imbalance to fair elections," the lawsuit states.

The funds are being supplied by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is offering to help election officials upgrade their technology and skills. Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan have pledged $400 million in total for the program.

The center says its funds are available to any county election managers who ask and are intended to help them meet the challenges of operating elections in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

More than 2,100 election officials have applied for the aid, according to the nonprofit. A map on the nonprofit's website shows a majority of South Carolina counties applied for grants but the group does not have list of awards to those counties.

In response to other suits backed by the Amistad project, the nonprofit said: "As a nonpartisan organization backed by Democrats, Republicans, and nonpartisan officials, we are confident that these frivolous charges are without merit, and look forward to continuing this critical grant program in these unprecedented times.”

The lawsuit alleges that the two counties have bypassed the state funding process in an unfair and unconstitutional way.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to stop utilization of the funds. In similar lawsuits in other states including Texas and Iowa, judges have refused to grant injunctions that would block the use of the funds.

Election officials in Richland and Charleston counties could not immediately be reached for comment on the suit.

The lead lawyer filing the suit is Trey Harrell, whose father, Bobby, was S.C. House Speaker before he resigned after a 2014 guilty plea for misspending campaign money.