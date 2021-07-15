Irmo town administrator left over 'hostile work environment'

IRMO — A "hostile work environment" that Bob Brown experienced was part of the reason why he resigned as Irmo town administrator in June, according to a severance agreement signed by council members.

Though Brown said earlier in July that “there comes a time where you just got to hang it up — I’m kind of tired,” a severance agreement says Brown "agrees to not pursue damages from the hostile work environment that he has endured during the recent months.”

The document also included a non-disparagement agreements for Brown and council members. Brown will get 30 weeks of severance pay, as well as pay for his unused sick days and personal time off.

During a special town council meeting on June 29, four of the five-member council voted to accept Brown’s wish to retire and to grant him a severance package. Mayor Barry Walker cast the lone "no" vote, according to Irmo council members Bill Danielson and Kelly Busch.

While the document did not elaborate on what caused the hostile work environment, Danielson and former Irmo Mayor Hardy King said it’s no secret that Walker and Brown didn’t get along. Walker beat King for mayor in a 2019 election.

Efforts to reach Walker and Brown on July 15 were unsuccessful.

Danielson and Mayor Pro Tempore Kathy Condom are starting to find third parties to launch an investigation into the treatment of Brown, Danielson said.

"I'm not taking it lightly,” Danielson said. “We need to get to the bottom of it so that we can protect the town.”

Brown spent 21 years in the Army before retiring as a major and settling down in the town in Lexington and Richland counties.

Brown started as the Irmo special project coordinator and became the town administrator in 2011. Since he began as manager, the town has grown from about 10,000 residents to nearly 13,000 residents, up about 30 percent.

As the town administrator, Brown is the town council's only employee. He is in charge of the town operations, which include the police force and public works. Danielson said Brown oversees more than 50 employees.

Condom said that “we can find somebody to take his place, but I don't believe we can find another Bob Brown.”

One of Brown’s gifts include being detail-oriented and balancing the budget, Condom said.

"After he became administrator, we learned that there was a word called surplus in the budget. At the end of every fiscal year Bob has had a surplus," Condom said.

Council member Erik Sickinger said Brown's institutional knowledge helped the town immensely.

"Bob has worked tirelessly for over two decades, and did an incredible job, always going above and beyond,” Sickinger said. “We knew his retirement was coming up and we were planning mentally for that.”

Sickinger said he could not confirm or deny that there was a hostile work environment that Brown worked under.

Busch said Brown is legendary and “has been a steady force within town government for a decade."