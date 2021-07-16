Indicted Swansea mayor facing state ethics probe into embezzlement charges

SWANSEA — The state Ethics Commission will investigate suspended Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders, who was indicted on criminal charges this week accusing him of directing town funds to an account for his personal charity.

The state's ethics watchdog agency found probable cause to investigate Sanders on July 15 and is sending formal notification to him.

In the ethics complaint, Sanders is accused of giving his charity, the Halo Community Foundation, $4,502.96 in unauthorized funds from the Lexington County town between December 2019 and January 2020, according to a complaint The Post and Courier obtained from the commission.

The money Sanders gave the Halo Community Foundation was donated to the town by residents of the town of Swansea, the complaint said.

The Town Council did not know about or approve this transaction. When Sanders was asked about the transfer, he “became belligerent and defensive,” the report said.

Accountant Alberta Wasden filed the complaint against Sanders and signed it in May 2020. Swansea Council member Doris Simmons, who notarized the document, said Wasden occasionally works with the town.

Wasden said in her complaint that an entry marked "Special" in the town’s balance sheet drew attention to the missing money, the report said.

The Post and Courier was unable to reach Sanders, his attorney or Wasden for comment on July 16. Swansea Councilman Michael Luongo, a critic of the mayor, declined to comment on the ethics investigation.

Sanders, as well as Marion Wright and Rubin Jackson, are listed as the executives in charge of the Halo Community Foundation, according to a report provided by the S.C. Secretary of State's office. The foundation’s registration expired on May 15 when the organization did not renew its registration for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

The foundation’s annual financial report for the 2021 Fiscal Year was due on May 15, but was not submitted. The Secretary of State's office issued a notice of violation, a spokeswoman said.

People answering the phone numbers listed on state documents for Wright and Jackson hung up after a Post and Courier reporter identified herself.

After Sanders was indicted July 12 on charges of embezzlement and misconduct in office, Gov. Henry McMaster suspended the mayor from office. Sanders faces up to 15 years in prison.

Swansea Mayor Pro-Tempore Woodrow Davis, who has been on council for more than 30 years, is now the acting mayor of the town of 900 about 20 miles south of Columbia.

Though the Swansea Town Council has a meeting scheduled for June 19, Simmons and Luongo said the meeting was canceled by Davis or by Councilwoman Linda Butler, both of whom have backed Sanders in the past.

Davis and Butler were not available for comment.

Simmons and Luongo plan to show up to the courtroom within the Police Department at 6:30 p.m. June 19, like they usually do for Town Council meetings.

“I just wish we could work together,” Simmons said.