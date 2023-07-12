COLUMBIA — The Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times will relocate its editorial and business offices at the end of July as the paper's Midlands-based team continues to expand.

The move to Lady Street will accommodate a team that has added more than 10 positions to its Columbia staff since moving into the Post and Courier Columbia's current office space in the Waverly neighborhood four years ago.

"Our staff in Columbia is excited for our upcoming move to Lady Street," said Chase Heatherly, publisher of Free Times and The Post and Courier Columbia. "We look forward to returning to the Main Street District in a newly renovated office space that can accommodate the growth of our staff in recent years."

The first of The Post and Courier's expansion bureaus across South Carolina, the paper has expanded its Columbia presence after taking over the Free Times in 2016, and has since expanded its staff to cover local and statewide news.

Originally located on Main Street, the paper moved to its current home at 2101 Gervais Street in 2019. Since then, the staff has grown from 17 to 30. In need of more space, The Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times will relocate to 1225 Lady Street, in the same building as the Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

The Post and Courier Columbia covers Midlands news, including local politics and government, education, business and breaking news in the greater Columbia region. The Free Times takes on arts, entertainment and food in the area.

The family-owned Post and Courier is headquartered in Charleston. Founded in 1803, it is South Carolina's oldest and largest newspaper. The property is owned by The Post and Courier’s parent company, Evening Post Publishing Newspaper Group.

In the last several years, The Post and Courier has worked to expand its coverage, while drawing readers and advertisers from across the state, establishing teams in Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Spartanburg, Hilton Head, Rock Hill and Florence.