How USC is stumbling in responding to sexual harassment, assault cases like other colleges

COLUMBIA — A barrage of lawsuits from women who say the University of South Carolina mishandled their reports of sexual assault and harassment against professors and employees has elicited a series of promised reviews by the administration and provoked a level of student activism not seen on campus in recent years.

Issues with colleges not doing enough to respond to and curb sexual assault and harassment is a decadeslong, pervasive issue, according to federal policy experts.

USC has convened groups to review procedures and has said it will hire outside consultants to make recommendations. This is all while federal guidance changes with shifts from one presidential administration to the next.

But critics say plans for those reviews are vague and question whether it will bring real change, as students march to cries of “fire all abusers” and call for widespread improvements to a system they say shielded assailants.

“I think that what we see here is similar to what we see elsewhere,” said Sage Carson, manager of Know Your IX, a Washington, D.C., activist organization focused on students and Title IX advocacy. “It’s easy to blame things on policy. But the violation is we’re not enforcing the policies we already have and taking this seriously.”

The allegations at USC, first reported by The State, include a tenured art professor sued in by several women who said he inappropriately touched students and faculty; and a tenured theater professor accused of sending lewd text messages.

There was an information technology administrator, who was said in a lawsuit to have impregnated an employee and then threatened to fire her if she didn’t have an abortion. Most recently, a history professor was sued by a student who said he lured her into a sexual relationship, while a university counselor failed to provide information how to report the abuse to the school.

As reports on lawsuits have brought several cases into the public eye, USC President Bob Caslen has suspended those facing claims.

"Hopefully (students) know I take it seriously. This type of behavior is just unacceptable," he said. "We’re going to do what we can do in accordance with the law."

But, ultimately, these men remain on the payroll as the legal challenges mount.

Lawyers for the women argue in legal documents all the accused are in violation of a federal statute called Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in education.

None of the professors or employees named in the complaints returned messages left by The Post and Courier requesting comment.

Policy questioned

USC Board Chairman Dorn Smith asked the university’s compliance office review the four publicized cases. Yet the review is not about the findings, Caslen said, ”but to ensure that the case followed proper rules, policies, regulations and procedures.”

“What is important is, if the policy at the time was bad, it might not meet the actual goal of Title IX,” Carson, of Know Your IX, argues. “If the policy was flawed, did you actually solve anything?”

Take the case involving theater professor Robert Richmond, where those involved are questioning why text messages asking a student what she was wearing, telling her to “take it off!!!” and stating, “I wanted to sleep with you tonight,” were referred to as “witty banter” by Richmond, according to documents published by The State.

Even corroborating witness statements weren’t considered enough for an investigator to establish "preponderance of evidence," the legal standard, which only requires proof it is more likely than not that harassment occurred.

“What do you do if the people themselves enforcing it are biased and are coming out with bad decisions?” Carson asked.

But federal policy has been not to second guess schools' decisions as long as they follow their procedures, according to Peter Lake, director of the Center for Excellence in Higher Education Law and Policy at Stetson University in Florida. And different schools have different policies.

“The courts may jump in later and say we didn’t like what we saw here but that’s not terribly helpful to a (college) panel that has to make a decision now,” Lake said. “I call it being on Title IX island. There aren’t clear mandates on how to weigh evidence. Two panels can look at identical cases and come up with different results and that’s acceptable, which is a little spooky.”

2019 investigation underway

Despite federal Supreme Court rulings decades earlier, schools had really only begun to be held accountable by federal regulators for Title IX violations after 2011, following policy guidance by the Obama administration's Department of Education, experts say.

The number of universities under investigation for mishandling reports of assault soared to more than 300.

USC is among those with an active federal investigation, opened in 2019, related to sexual violence, as well as three others related to discrimination based on sex. Other South Carolina colleges under similar sexual violence related investigations include Coastal Carolina University, Francis Marion University and Wofford College, according to a federal database.

Under the Trump administration, those past guidelines were rescinded as Department of Education leadership felt the law had become skewed against alleged assailants. Now schools are adapting to new regulations finalized near the end of President Donald Trump's term.

“This confuses the heck out of most people on campus,” Lake said of the shifts that come with each new presidential policy. “People aren’t always sure what to do and that creates barriers of access to these systems.”

At USC prior to the summer of 2020, when allegations in all of these recent lawsuits took place, case outcomes were investigated and determined by one investigator, said Marc Shook, the university's Dean of Students and Interim Title IX Coordinator.

A second investigator would provide some oversight. Then, if a staff or faculty member was involved, the decision went to a panel made up of staff from the university provost's office, human resources department and the employee's department heads to determine sanctions.

Now, due to the regulatory changes, all results of investigations go to an external officer from a Columbia law firm, unnamed by the university, that hears the case and decides responsibility and sanctions, Shook said.

Critics claim vague response

Despite criticisms of a vague response, Caslen insists that will not be the case at USC once more details can be finalized.

He announced a committee that will view every case prior to a ruling being issued. But makeup of the committee is still being decided, and under federal regulation, it won’t be able to intervene, only make suggestions, Shook said.

Calsen also has said he will create a group to look at every case on the books every month.

The group will be made up of personnel from the school's Title IX office, legal team, Equal Opportunities Programs office and Student Affairs office, and will discuss training, status of investigations, support to victims and advising both sides of their rights to legal support.

Inadequate support for victims was a problem cited in the lawsuits of three women who say art professor, David Voros, sexually assaulted or harassed them.

In the first case, the woman said in court documents that Voros propositioned and touched her suggestively during a study abroad semester then kept her in her room and withheld food following a disagreement. When she filed a complaint upon her return, she said the school did not provide case records, failed to communicate with her and ultimately did not take her full allegations into account. Her suit was settled in federal court for $75,000.

In another case that involved a staff member, the woman, in court documents, reported Voros touched her in a closet while holding a plastic doll's head in front of her. She said the school then allowed her to be removed from a number of the classes she taught after her complaint was filed.

The school and Voros deny the allegations in court filings.

Samantha Albrecht, a lawyer for these women, thinks the school needs to look at its Title IX process but also its rules for tenure, which often provides professors with extra contractual and legal protections, "so that it does not become a blanket rule for the freedom to do whatever you want."

Following the news of the lawsuits against Voros another USC student who had reported abuse at the hands of history professor David Snyder to a counselor filed suit, saying she was not informed about the school's complaint procedures as required by law.

Her lawyer, Randall Hood said his client was struck that this was not an isolated incident, saying in court documents that Snyder played on her insecurities as a caretaker for her sick mother before repeatedly suggesting they enter a sexual relationship despite the fact he was her instructor.

“This may be endemic to the university and she felt that something needed to be done,” Hood said.

Hood said he has since been contacted by one other alleged victim and is aware of another who shared her account on Twitter.

“I don’t expect a whole lot to be done except to curb the actions of this particular professor,” Hood said. “I’m hopeful, however, this and other lawsuits bring to light the imbalances of power that have existed for a long time and I’m hopeful it will cause the university to take actions to protect its students.”

Others, like Carson, think this is only the beginning of a new wave of lawsuits that are to come nationally and only enforcement by DOE will create progress.