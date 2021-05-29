How the pastor of Columbia's largest church guided through a pandemic

WEST COLUMBIA — In the last seven months of 2020, as South Carolina, the country and much of the world continued to be ravaged by the coronavirus, the Rev. Charles Jackson Sr. attended the equivalent of one funeral per week.

There were as many as four funerals in one week, and twice there were two on the same day.

That’s more than 30 deaths, including 16 members of Brookland Baptist Church, a predominantly Black congregation where Jackson serves as head pastor. It was a deluge of grief he had never before experienced in his 50 years at the pulpit.

The church doors were locked and the hums and amens of the call and response did not rise from the pews of Brookland's dual West Columbia and northeast Columbia locations. That's a rarity for one of the largest and most influential churches in the Midlands — a place of worship that prides itself on its community-mindedness and whose influence is so great that it's often a stop for presidential candidates.

“There’s been so much pain in our church family,” he said.

While not all the funerals he attended were for church members themselves, they were often relations of members. And while many deaths were not from COVID-19, the isolation those people felt in their final days and hours was nonetheless the same.

“At one point, it was overwhelming,” Jackson said, particularly when three elder female spiritual leaders — Gertrude Williams, Catherine Smith and Wilhelmenia Golstondied — in a span of about 12 weeks. All were in their 90s.

Gertrude, affectionately known as “Grandma Gert," was a storied baker whose Christmas cookies were a treasured annual treat.

Catherine, whose family called her a “fashionista of her time,” could be seen every Sunday dressed immaculately, from hat to heels, in white. She was a frequent visitor at the senior center.

Wilhelmenia, a gifted seamstress, sewed clothing for her family and those in need.

“That one was tough,” Jackson said, as these were the women who helped “raise” him when he began working with the church.

“I was like their son,” he said.

Jackson also knew of at least one senior who had not left home, but who contracted the virus from an asymptomatic grandchild.

“Feeling you’re responsible for a grandmother’s death, that’s painful,” he said.

“I found myself carrying their pain,” Jackson said of his congregation. “My shoulders were growing weary from helping carry the load of grief. I actually began feeling very physically exhausted.”

That’s when Jackson knew he had to make a change, shift his preaching away from the suffering and celebrate instead those who survived. His sermons became more about encouraging and giving hope.

He preached: "Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God."

“Often, we think of seeing God in the heavens, but I reminded them you can see God right now,” he told his members, speaking to them via livestream.

It was after that message he got the calls, the texts, the emails telling him: “Pastor, it felt like you were talking to me. You don’t know how much I needed to hear that.”

Having been overwhelmed himself, Jackson also became concerned for leaders of smaller churches. He began convening virtual weekly meetings of roughly 50 pastors to provide support and talk about challenges.

And the challenges were many.

The Rev. Mike McCoy, a young pastor at St. Paul Baptist Church in Winnsboro, came into the job with enthusiasm, but quickly had to adjust to becoming an "online preacher" unable to see his flock. Then he lost a mother of his church to the disease.

“She was someone who I could talk to and love on and then she’d love on me," he said. “When the pandemic hit her, it took me for a twist, and I was in a moment of depression.

“But I had to go back," McCoy said. "I had to go back and stand on God's word because they didn't need a pastor that’s weak. They needed to see me strong. They needed encouragement. They needed to know that the same God that I was preaching about was the same God that is going to get us through this pandemic."

The Rev. Donnie Chambers of Red Hill Baptist Church in Gadsden lost at least three from his small congregation who had contracted COVID-19.

“It was kind of heartbreaking to see some lose their life because of the virus and trying to comfort the family. And then seeing so many funerals," he said. "We've had so many funerals in our area; it's just been overwhelming."

The Rev. James Jamison, associate pastor at Brookland Baptist, found himself serving as an interim pastor in Newberry when New Enoree Baptist Church's own pastor died during the pandemic, though not from the virus.

"Newberry, at one point, became a hot spot, so they were suddenly experiencing a lot of death and hospitals were overwhelmed with trying to care for people," Jamison said.

But during a meeting at the end of March, there was hope on the pastors' lips. The COVID-19 vaccine had become widely available in the Palmetto State and it seemed an end was in sight.

The Black community is disproportionately being affected by the virus — the latest data showed 33 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state were among Black people — and they are reluctant about taking the vaccine, Jackson said. But many trust the integrity of the church.

Jackson had his own hesitancy at first, but he was shaken from it by his faith.

“God convicted me and spoke to my spirit,” he said. “He said to me, ‘Charles Jackson, what are you waiting to see? Have you not seen the deaths? Have you not seen and known and experienced the pain and suffering of your own people?'

“You cannot lead where you are not going,” Jackson reminded himself.

He began encouraging others to get the vaccine. He worked with Lexington Medical Center, of which he is a governing board member, to set up a clinic right there in the church's community wellness center.

"I couldn’t wait to get mine; hurry up and get me in there," Jamison, Jackson's associate pastor, said after receiving his first dose. "I have a lot more plans for the next 10, the next 20 years."

"Ain’t that the gospel truth," Jackson said.

Then Jackson called the group to prayer.

“We thank you God for your safekeeping of us," Jackson said. "You have so enabled and empowered us to push through this pandemic."

Because even though there’s been death, the pastors say, all has not been bad.

Brookland Baptist highlighted the good it has done during the pandemic — 800 chicken and fish dinners served by its deacons; food bank and soup kitchen service for more than 100 people weekly; 30,000 pounds of groceries donated by its charitable foundation; 1,000 care packages and 20 permanent homes provided to the homeless; and financial assistance to 150 people behind on rent or mortgage or utilities.

"There is a spiritual hunger now among the people of God," said the Rev. Charles Epps of Haskell Heights Progressive Baptist Church in Columbia, as well as a desire to gather again.

On May 23, hallelujahs lifted to the high ceilings of Brookland Baptist Church for the first time in more than a year.

"You may not be able to touch each other, but I came to tell you, you can touch God today. He’s not afraid of corona," the choral leader called out.

As if on cue, the congregation surged into motion, bounding and rippling as they danced in the pews. Some were clapping and singing along: "I just can't stop praising his name." Others had arms outstretched and eyes aimed on the heavens.

Still, there were many missing from his congregation upon its return, souls the church will collectively memorialize in the coming weeks. Together in fellowship once more, they will mourn their dead and pray for the close of this pandemic chapter.