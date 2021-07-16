You are the owner of this article.
Houston man arrested after 7 American flags were stolen in Lexington neighborhood

Recovered American flags

Seven American flags and one decorative yard flag were reported stolen in a Lexington neighborhood. A resident found four of those flags lying on the ground and hung them in trees on July 13. Cameron Mortenson/Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing seven American flags in the town’s Wellesley neighborhood in recent weeks. 

A resident in the neighborhood called police to report seeing a person who matched a man seen in security camera footage when the flags were taken, Lexington Police Department said.

Christopher Lee Sisney, 37, of Houston was arrested near the neighborhood entrance off Ginny Lane on June 14 and charged with seven counts of petit larceny, authorities said.

Sisney told police he was heavily intoxicated at the time and didn't remember why he had the urge to steal them, authorities said. 

"He stated that he had no memory of where he put the flags other than throwing them in the woods," a Lexington Police news release said. 

Christopher Lee Sisney

The Lexington Police Department arrested Christopher Lee Sisney, 37, in a connection with the theft of seven American flags and a decorative ladybug yard flag from homes in Lexington's Wellesley neighborhood. Lexington Police Department/Provided

One American flag and a flagpole were stolen from a home on Tolbert Street on June 25. Seven more American flags and one decorative ladybug yard flag were taken from from Ashford Street and Ashford Way during the early morning hours of July 11 and July 12, police said. 

The stolen American flags were standard sizes flown outside homes and six of them included a flagpole. 

A resident found four of the stolen flags lying on the ground in the woods near Ashford Way on July 13 and hung them from trees, Lexington police said. The resident also recovered the decorative yard flag with ladybugs.

The Lexington police gave no update about the three flags that remain missing. 

 

