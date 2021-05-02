Here are the hardest places to park around Columbia — and what's being done to fix them

COLUMBIA — Grumbles about a lack of parking have long been heard from patrons of the multiple entertainment districts around the Columbia area.

And as more people are vaccinated and emerge from isolation induced by the coronavirus pandemic, those frustrated mutterings are returning as well.

Longtime business owners in these areas often say they are glad for the draw of more potential customers new offerings provide. But that kind of development is not without growing pains — particularly when it comes to parking — because a shortage of spaces might serve as a deterrent to visitors.

While the need has been discussed, officials say updated parking studies have yet to be conducted nor do cities track usage.

The Post and Courier asked around and five spots were mentioned most frequently as the area's problematic parking spots: The Vista, West Columbia's River District, Main Street from the 1200 to 1600 blocks, Five Points and anywhere near the University of South Carolina campus.

Here's what factors contribute to each area's parking woes, what fixes are in the works and tips for how best to snag a spot.

The River District

Head west from the Capital City across the Gervais Street bridge and you'll find a mix of new and refurbished buildings condensed in a roughly four-square-block area at the confluence of two main thoroughfares.

Chef Mike Davis, owner of the high-end State Street restaurant Terra, said West Columbia's River District is a far cry from what he experienced a decade ago opening his restaurant on the corner of State and Meeting streets.

“This was just a giant pit,” he said, gesturing across the street to where the 200-unit Brookland apartment complex now stands, along with its ground floor retail.

On the same street sits daytime businesses, like a florist and the new breakfast and lunch spot Hideout at WECO, next to the Southern and Asian inspired dinner service of Palate and the grungy music venue New Brookland Tavern.

The city has spent the last couple years constructing 286 public parking spots spread across four lots. And in anticipation of recent grand opening events they arranged temporary overflow parking across Meeting Street in the Capitol Square strip mall lot.

Despite best efforts, problems still arose when a set of previously vacant, nearly condemned buildings located on a narrow, rarely used side street gave rise to a three-story brew pub and biergarten, Savage Craft. There were no signs directing traffic and newcomers didn't know where to park.

"Once Savage opened it caused trouble," Davis said, particularly on Saturdays when nightlife is in full swing.

City officials have since erected directional signs for the nearby Brookland apartments parking deck and Capital Square overflow lot. And they gave businesses printouts to hand to customers with their bills to publicize these parking locations.

But as another restaurant, local favorite D's Wings, prepares to open on the same block, it will bring a sixth late-night venue to a small strip that previously had only three.

Pro tip: The Brookland garage is less than a block away, at the southeast corner of State and Meeting streets. Or take advantage of temporary parking across Meeting Street while it lasts. And if you're going to Terra on a Saturday, Davis also recommends the complimentary valet.

“Parking is still easier here than in The Vista,” Davis quipped about the entertainment district just across the Congaree River.

The Vista

Speaking of the city’s former rail depot and warehouse district turned nightlife hub, it has long been known to locals as a place where drivers might find themselves circling the block a few times.

David Lockwood, chief operating officer of Colliers International commercial real estate firm that studies parking demand in the Vista and on nearby Main Street, said the rise of parking garages in the area have helped alleviate congestion.

The Vista has 790 meters and 546 public spaces available in city-owned garages, according to city Parking Services.

But the district is shifting.

The economic recession caused by COVID-19 lockdowns took its toll on major restaurant spaces with closings like the Carolina Ale House. Even before, there were numerous closures and it remains unknown what might come to those spaces.

Now another new hotel is on the rise on the corner of Park and Lady streets, taking up what was once a parking lot. Lockwood said that could eat up some of the gains the city made with its Lincoln Street garage, near Columbia Police headquarters, and the privately owned Vista Center garage.

Pro tip: Lockwood recommends the garage at the corner of Assembly and Lady streets, as those in the know have learned it’s only a block to park (fourth level and above) and walk to favorite dining spots like Mellow Mushroom or Pearlz Oyster Bar. A metered lot behind M Vista, on Lady Street, is a lesser known option for the district's west end.

Main Street, 1200 to 1600 blocks

Parking was getting tight on Main Street before the pandemic, particularly in the 1200 to 1600 blocks where there are venues such as the Columbia Museum of Art and The Hub student housing, said Matt Kennell, president of the area's business organization City Center Partnership.

But the changes from COVID-19, like more people working from home, really hasn't changed the parking crunch along the blocks of offices and shops.

That's because companies are still holding on to their parking spaces.

"On paper, garages are very full and very well leased," Kennell said, but by observation you would think they are no more than 50 percent occupied.

There are 165 meters on the 1200 to 1600 blocks of Main Street, according to city Parking Services. There are no public garages on those blocks, the city said, though there are four within a block of the area.

Lockwood, of Colliers, said his firm is still waiting to see if companies continue with a hybrid model of part-time work from home once the pandemic lets up, reducing parking demand.

"I do think we need to be looking towards the future as new development comes into area," Kennell said, referencing projects like the new Palms apartments and The Edge student apartments to be built on nearby Assembly Street.

Pro tip: The P.J. Cannon garage on Taylor Street, half a block east of Main is free on Saturday and has a walkway that spills out onto the 1600 block. Also, see Lockwood's tip above for the Vista as it also applies to Main Street's 1300-1400 blocks.

Five Points

Evening and weekend parking in Five Points, Columbia's original village neighborhood retail district, was a point of contention for businesses owners before COVID-19.

"And it certainly hasn’t improved in any way," said Steve Cook, president of the Five Points Association.

Cook acknowledges the city has provided a variety of surface lots, including improvements to its lot at the center of Saluda Avenue and Harden Street. There are 328 paid parking spaces in Five Points, according to city Parking Services.

As the once iconic Yesterday's restaurant is redeveloped, the city made a deal to lease out that lot. But charging $55 per month to lease a space has left it below capacity, Cook said.

"They do make efforts, giving us something, but it's not quite fitting what we need," he said. "We're the only entertainment district without a parking garage, and we're surrounded by neighborhoods."

The merchants would most like to see a garage erected on the former Wells Fargo site, at the corner of Saluda Avenue and Blossom Street. Due to building height restrictions in the district, this has long been a challenge for developers.

A city-owned parking garage up the hill on Devine Street was put to use for COVID-19 testing and was therefore never really tested as a spot for public parking. The city is trying to sell that building.

Pro tip: Unless it's redeveloped, don't park in the Wells Fargo lot. Despite the building being empty, unsuspecting visitors are towed from the lot at a high rate, Cook said.

University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina is embedded in the heart of the Columbia, blending into the downtown core to the point it's nearly impossible to tell where the campus ends and the city begins.

To adapt, more than 300 parking spaces have been added to the USC campus over the past five years due to increasing demand, according to city Parking Services. That brings the school's total to about 12,000 spaces for students around the 35,500-student campus, university spokesman Jeff Stensland said.

As USC has begun overhauling its south campus to make room for its growing student body, constructing the new Campus Village housing complex, it has also made plans for remote parking.

The school announced at the end of 2019 it would turn to two lots it owns a mile and a half to the south, near Williams-Brice Stadium. Those lots are usually only full seven days a year, during Gamecock football home games.

The university also plans to move its facilities department, opening up 733 new parking spaces west of Colonial Life Arena.

Pro tip: Stensland recommends all students and staff register for a parking pass rather than battling for a spot at one of the roughly 1,000 meters near campus.