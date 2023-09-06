COLUMBIA — Top leadership is changing at The Post and Courier Columbia, as South Carolina's oldest and largest newspaper continues to expand its capital city bureau.

Chase Heatherly, who has served a Free Times publisher and chief revenue officer of parent company, Evening Post Publishing Newspaper Group, will transition to tackling his CRO role full time. Bernie Heller, a veteran newspaper executive, will take over the lead business executive role at Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times. He will also work as the bureau's advertising director.

Heatherly, who started as the Free Times publisher in 2017, took over as the company's chief revenue officer in 2022, and has spent the last year juggling both roles. Now, he is passing the publishing torch to Heller, who has spent nearly 30 years in various advertising, sales and marketing roles at newspapers across the country.

The leadership change follows just a month after The Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times relocated its offices to the Main Street District to accommodate its growing editorial and business teams.

Heller is not a stranger to Columbia, having spent half a dozen years from 2011 to 2017 at The State newspaper as vice president of advertising. Last year, Heller returned to South Carolina's capital city, and jumped at the opportunity to take over as advertising director and publisher for The Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times in August 2023.

"Columbia always has really felt like home to me," Heller said. "I really believe in what we're doing here (at Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times) and I've been a fan of the organization for many years."

In his publisher role, Heller will work closely with Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times editorial leadership, Frank Taylor and Zoe Nicholson.

Though he will oversee ad sales and client services work for all of Evening Post Publishing, including Post and Courier expansion markets statewide, Heatherly will continue to work out of Columbia.