Harris Pastides retakes helm as USC interim president of state's largest university

COLUMBIA — Harris Pastides was named interim president of the University of South Carolina on May 21.
The USC Board of Trustees unanimously approved Pastides taking over for former President Bob Caslen following his recent resignation amid a plagiarism scandal. The board also voted to keep Caslen on in an advising role.
The vote took place, following lengthy discussions by board members in nearly two hours of executive session closed to the public, in an alumni center built in 2015 and named in 2019 for Pastides.
Pastides, a Yale-educated epidemiologist and the former dean of USC’s public health school, was a popular figure on campus during his 11 years helming the state's largest university. He told The Post and Courier he expects to be in the interim job about a year as the school launches into the search for its next president.
Pastides will collect a salary of $750,000, which is less than the $1.1 million he was earning in his final year as president, a figure that made him one of the nation’s highest compensated public university presidents in recent years, according to data compiled by The Chronicle of Higher Education.
Pastides had remained on the school's payroll following his retirement as part of a five-year, $1.8 million contract to serve as a consultant and university representative.
This story is developing and will be updated.