Free Times' Hammond named photojournalist of year; Columbia journalists nab 24 awards

COLUMBIA — Thomas Hammond, a veteran Columbia-based freelance photographer, was named Photojournalist of the Year among all weeklies for 2020 by the S.C. Press Association.

Hammond's award was among 24 won by Post and Courier Columbia and Free Times reporters and photographers during the association’s recent virtual ceremony.

Hammond won for a portfolio of work for Free Times that included coverage of city protests that broke out after the May 2020 murder of George Floyd and the Democratic presidential primary.

Judges said Hammond’s photographs were “clear and impactful.”

“They creatively used the entire frame of the composition to tell the stories, the subject matter of each image is clear and the foreground and background play vital roles in the story telling of each photo.”

Hammond also won second place for personality photographs during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

“It’s proof that a commitment to excellence in visual storytelling is a worthwhile pursuit," Hammond said of his awards. "Freelance photojournalism can be a very isolating vocation, with most of your feedback coming from people who don’t think you should be doing what you are doing. So it’s nice to get a win every now and again."

In the daily publication category, Avery G. Wilks, a projects reporter based in the capital city, earned two first-place awards in government and business beat reporting for watchdog stories on public spending and other topics.

He also split a first-place award with former Post and Courier political reporter Jamie Lovegrove for a profile on Trey Walker, Gov. Henry McMaster's chief of staff. Wilks also won a second-place nod across all dailies for best use of social media.

Statehouse reporter Seanna Adcox shared first-place awards for investigative reporting and public service for her work on "It's time for you to die," which delves into the deadly 2018 prison riot at Lee Correctional Institution that left seven inmates dead. She partnered with projects reporters Jennifer Berry Hawes, Stephen Hobbs and Glenn Smith.

Adcox also won a second place for a profile of state epidemiologist Linda Bell.

Cindi Ross Scoppe, an editorial writer based in Columbia, won the E.A. Ramsaur Award for Editorial Writing for a series of pieces on the COVID outbreak and gun laws. She also took two second-place awards for her columns.

University of South Carolina sports reporter David Cloninger won third-place awards for beat reporting of the Gamecocks and an enterprise story on the women's basketball team hanging a 2019-20 championship season banner.

Reporters Adam Benson, Mike Fitts, Jessica Holdman and Andy Shain shared a third-place award in breaking news for coverage of a massive fire at Columbia's historic Babcock Building and its aftermath.

Former Post and Courier Columbia reporter Joey Cranney won a second-place award in investigative reporting across all dailies for his probe into the murky world of state magistrate judges. He also won a third place in the Judson Chapman Public Service Award category for those stories.

In the weekly newspapers awards, August Krickel, who’s written about the city’s arts scene for decades, was awarded second place for a suite of reviews of stage productions at the University of South Carolina, Columbia Town Theatre and Trustus Theatre.

CityWatch columnist Kevin Fisher also won a second place award.

Free Times Managing Editor David Clarey won third place for his story on the success of food trucks in the city during the pandemic.

Former Free Times reporter Chris Trainor won a first-place award in profile writing/feature story for a snapshot into the role Columbia City Manager Teresa Wilson played guiding her municipality through the COVID pandemic.

Former Free Times Managing Editor Jordan Lawrence won second place for his record review of Greenville grindcore band WVRM’s “love/hate relationship with South Carolina.” He also won third place across all large weeklies in beat reporting for chronicling how Columbia-area venues bounced back from pandemic closures.