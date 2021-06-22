Free plane tickets, reverse 911 calls part of Columbia effort to vaccinate more people

COLUMBIA — Columbia residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine during the next month could score roundtrip airfare.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and other officials will announce June 23 a partnership with Columbia Metropolitan Airport and American Airlines to award two roundtrip airline tickets to someone who receives a vaccine between now and the end of July.

A name will be drawn in a lottery at the end of the campaign.

"Our work is nowhere near being done," Benjamin said. "We need to keep up the sense of urgency."

People throughout the city have received reverse 911 calls with information about the vaccine and help with transportation to vaccine clinics. The city's "It's your shot" public relations campaign has plastered billboards, trash trucks and found its away into water bills delivered throughout the area.

The effort is part of a push to achieve 70% of residents vaccinated by July 4.

"Without much deeper vaccination penetration, we’re going to start seeing an uptick (in cases)," Benjamin said June 22 during a virtual panel of the U.S. Conference of Mayors that included Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top medical adviser to President Joe Biden. "We’re asking folks to step up their game and to realize that yes even here today in Columbia, South Carolina, people are still dying from the virus."

In South Carolina about 40% of residents are completely vaccinated and 47% have received at least one shot, according to state health officials. In Richland County, 4,240 of every 10,000 residents are fully vaccinated and 4,950 of 10,000 have received at least a dose, state data shows.

On the call with a handful of mayors through the country, Fauci warned of the growing presence of the Delta variant of coronavirus, which started in India, makes up the vast majority of cases in the United Kingdom and is creeping up among U.S. cases.

"Good news is if you're vaccinated, you're very very well protected," Fauci said. "If you're not vaccinated, you really are at risk...Those communities are going to get infections that could have been entirely avoidable."

The 70% vaccination goal isn't an endpoint, he said, but a milestone to the larger plan of stamping out the virus by late summer.

As part of that effort he encouraged local elected leaders to tailor campaigns to their area.

In Dayton, Ohio, police, fire and public works vehicles parade through neighborhoods to encourage vaccines, accompanied by food trucks and Visa gift card giveaways, said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Fauci went door-to-door in Washington, D.C., with Mayor Muriel Bowser to encourage vaccines.

In Columbia, mask ambassadors have been reenlisted as vaccine ambassadors, Benjamin told the panel. That includes parking and code enforcement officers, park rangers and fire marshals.